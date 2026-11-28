For layered flavors in a pork-chop-worthy marinade, there are many ways you can use red miso. For a full-on Japanese approach, you can also add mirin (Japanese rice wine), introducing depths of tartness and subtle sweetness. If you want your marinade to come out sweeter, add an extra splash of mirin. Sake can also be involved to give a deeper finish, while also helping the pork chops achieve a tender texture and dialing down the intensity. Meanwhile, red miso can be salty, so make sure to account for that when adding it into your marinade.

If you want your pork chops to have more depth, it's okay to not stop at just three ingredients. You can give the dish a zesty and fiery touch with yuzu kosho paste, which is another fermented condiment, one that you might as well keep in your fridge at all times to brighten your dishes. For a nutty layer, add a bit of sesame sauce, making sure to go easy on it, as a little goes a long way. Together, it will result in a complex yet harmonious batch of pork chops that are umami-packed with a touch of acidity and heat.

When serving your red miso-marinated pork chops, you don't have to do much. So, go for sides that are subtle, like white rice, tri-color quinoa, mashed potatoes, or even roasted vegetables.