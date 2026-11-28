Add Fiber (And Flavor) To Greek Yogurt With This Classic Canned Ingredient
Greek yogurt is a popular snack and ingredient these days thanks to its protein content — it has a whopping 20 grams of protein in a 7-ounce serving. It's creamy and easy to grab. It also works as an awesome base for so many different ingredients, whether you're eating breakfast, a snack, or even something savory. But the one thing it isn't high in is fiber, another trending topic in today's nutrition world. In fact, Greek yogurt contains no fiber at all — that is, unless you add one unexpected addition: pumpkin puree, right from the can.
There are many clever ways to use canned pumpkin that don't involve pie, and this is one of our favorites. A ½ cup of pumpkin puree adds about 3.5 grams of fiber to Greek yogurt, plus a natural earthy sweetness, a thicker consistency, and even a pleasant orange color. As well, beta-carotene, which pumpkin is in high supply of, can be converted by your body into vitamin A, a nutrient involved in vision and immune function. Don't expect pumpkin pie, though. Canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie filling are two different things. The former is literally just pumpkin in a can, while the latter has lots of spices and sugar.
This is a good way to use up some cans of pumpkin puree you've had in your pantry forever, or even thawed leftover canned pumpkin you've frozen after making a recipe that didn't require much. Your yogurt bowl only needs a few spoonfuls. We're talking ½ cup of plain Greek yogurt to a couple tablespoons of pumpkin puree. Then you can dress it up with whatever else you like.
Easy ways to enhance your pumpkin Greek yogurt
Besides simply stirring the pumpkin into the yogurt as is, you can also whip your yogurt first with a hand mixer for a lighter, fluffier consistency. Then fold in the pumpkin puree. If you try to whip the two together, the pumpkin's thicker consistency can prevent the finished result from being as light and fluffy as it could be. Be sure to give it a taste after every spoonful to be sure you have the right pumpkin-to-yogurt ratio.
No-brainer additions are cinnamon, honey, and maple syrup. You can really step out of the box here, though, with pecans, pepitas, walnuts, granola, chia, sliced apples, or crushed graham crackers. Feel free to set down the spoon as well: pumpkin yogurt makes a nice dip or spread for toast. Savory isn't out of the realm of possibilities either. Take plain Greek yogurt and your pumpkin, and mix in (brace yourself) garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and spices like paprika, cayenne, and cumin. Add some pita bread, and that's a pretty well-rounded snack.
The base recipe, pumpkin plus yogurt, should last about seven days in an airtight container in the fridge so long as your ingredients are fresh and properly handled, so you can make it ahead. If it separates, just give it a little stir, and that liquid should disappear. Pumpkin's all the rage in the fall, but that doesn't mean this dish isn't enjoyable year round. When PSL season is over, don't forget about those cans of orange goodness. Break out your pumpkin yogurt parfait in winter, summer, and for whatever meal you feel like.