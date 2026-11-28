Greek yogurt is a popular snack and ingredient these days thanks to its protein content — it has a whopping 20 grams of protein in a 7-ounce serving. It's creamy and easy to grab. It also works as an awesome base for so many different ingredients, whether you're eating breakfast, a snack, or even something savory. But the one thing it isn't high in is fiber, another trending topic in today's nutrition world. In fact, Greek yogurt contains no fiber at all — that is, unless you add one unexpected addition: pumpkin puree, right from the can.

There are many clever ways to use canned pumpkin that don't involve pie, and this is one of our favorites. A ½ cup of pumpkin puree adds about 3.5 grams of fiber to Greek yogurt, plus a natural earthy sweetness, a thicker consistency, and even a pleasant orange color. As well, beta-carotene, which pumpkin is in high supply of, can be converted by your body into vitamin A, a nutrient involved in vision and immune function. Don't expect pumpkin pie, though. Canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie filling are two different things. The former is literally just pumpkin in a can, while the latter has lots of spices and sugar.

This is a good way to use up some cans of pumpkin puree you've had in your pantry forever, or even thawed leftover canned pumpkin you've frozen after making a recipe that didn't require much. Your yogurt bowl only needs a few spoonfuls. We're talking ½ cup of plain Greek yogurt to a couple tablespoons of pumpkin puree. Then you can dress it up with whatever else you like.