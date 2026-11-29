A peanut butter sandwich is delicious on its own, but jelly, bananas, and marshmallow fluff have become cemented in the culinary world for how they enhance this rich spread. If you prefer savory over sweet, there's another unusual combination worth trying besides dill pickles and peanut butter. Check your pantry for olives and peanut butter to start making this eclectic dish. The peanut butter and olive sandwich was around in the early 20th century, featured in the 1923 cookbook "Fannie Fox's Cook Book" by Fannie Ferber Fox. Recipes vary, but this cookbook recommends mixing peanut butter and cream cheese with olives.

Though it may sound odd, various people grew up eating it. Smooth peanut butter was the go-to, as the olives provided adequate bite. Some also toasted the bread to melt the peanut butter. You'll usually see this recipe made with pimiento-stuffed green olives, and pimientos are a recommended peanut butter mix-in mentioned in "Fannie Fox's Cook Book." The briny, sharp taste of green olives cut by the mild sweetness of red pepper provides an interesting contrast to the peanut butter.

Black and green olives have some notable differences, but they both work. Black olives that undergo natural maturation (rather than chemically induced ripening) have a rich, buttery flavor profile that can mesh well with the roasted, sweet quality of peanut butter. If you're making this sandwich for the first time, skip the cream cheese first to get the full effect of the olives. Then, try other combinations to see what comes out on top.