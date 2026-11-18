At the checkout, Dollar General can seem inexpensive — but look closer at the volume of groceries you're getting for that low price, and you'll see a less rosy picture. Dollar General's pricing can be deceptive because the retailer sells smaller packages of food, which can have a per-ounce or per-unit price that actually exceeds what you'd pay at a major (and ostensibly more expensive) supermarket.

Let's consider some examples (and bear in mind, the prices here may vary regionally): A 16-ounce jar of Clover Valley peanut butter costs $2.25 at Dollar General, or 14 cents an ounce. Meanwhile, Walmart's Great Value peanut butter is $4.18 for a 40-ounce jar, or slightly over 10 cents per ounce, a better deal overall. You see the same thing with plain white sugar: Dollar General sells a four-pound package for $3.25 (81 cents per pound), compared to $7.38 (74 cents per pound) for a 10-pound bag at Walmart.

Sometimes, Dollar General also sells items the same size as you'd get at supermarkets, but at a higher price: For example, it sells five-pound bags of self-rising flour for $4.25, compared to $3.98 at Walmart.

A 15.5-ounce can of pinto beans is $1.50 at Dollar General, compared to $0.92 at Walmart and $1.19 for the organic equivalent at Target. It's not just Dollar General, either: Prices at comparable stores like Dollar Tree are also considered to follow the same pattern.