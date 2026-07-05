How Dollar General Keeps Prices So Low

With over 21,000 stores, Dollar General has nearly five times as many U.S. locations as Walmart. That scale is a big part of the reason why it's so cheap, sometimes offering items for as little as a penny. Dollar General sets up shop in places where big retailers don't bother, like small towns and lower-income neighborhoods. Its stores are comparatively much smaller too, resulting in lower overheads. These locations might not be wealthy or populated enough to support full-sized grocery stores or big box retailers, but they can support a comparatively cheap-to-run and much smaller Dollar General store. Plus, Dollar General can benefit from cheaper rents in the often lower-income locations it serves, also helping keep prices low.

As a result, there are many more potential locations for Dollar General to open a successful store than there are for many other retailers. So, in turn, Dollar General can then benefit from economies of scale. With this many stores to stock, Dollar General is in a position to stock its own in-house brands (sometimes called "private label brands") instead of more recognizable brand names. This allows it to sell those things for cheaper, as it's not beholden to the more expensive prices of some external brand. It takes the same approach for logistics, using its own shipping service for sending frozen and refrigerated stock to its stores, again, cutting out another entity that would otherwise need to be paid. Put all of this together and Dollar General can keep prices low while still turning a profit.