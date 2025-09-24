Does Dollar Tree Sell Any Fresh Produce?

Should Dollar Tree be your first stop next time you want to go grocery shopping? While you can buy a number of pantry staples at the cheap chain store, you're not going to find fresh fruits or veggies. And it's not for lack of trying. At one point, Dollar Tree had plans for produce to become a major store addition.

In 2021, Dollar Tree tested a pilot store format called Dollar Tree Plus! at 280 stores in Colorado, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and the Carolinas. The locations offered fresh produce and frozen meats, and were introduced after testing sales of fresh produce at select Family Dollar stores in 2020. There were plans for Dollar General to offer fresh produce in about 1,700 stores by the end of that year. So, what became of this experiment? Chock it up to a combination of inflation, potential tariffs, and logistics.

In 2021, Dollar Tree raised all prices to a minimum of $1.25. The price of produce is expected to rise sooner than you may think due to tariffs, and according to Yahoo Finance, an estimated 40% of Dollar Tree's sales are reliant on goods imported from China. Produce also didn't work well with the chain's business model, which focuses on keeping expenses down and avoiding wasted merchandise. Non-perishable foods require less labor, refrigeration, and constant restocking. Surprisingly though, there are some fancy foods you can buy at the Dollar Tree, for less than you would normally pay.