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When your grocery budget is already stretched thin, the last thing you want is to be forced to stock up on various household necessities. Ziplocs, toilet paper, trash bags, Kleenex — the list goes on. Buying in bulk is, of course, one way to space out the inevitable restocks, and often a good way to save money in the long run, even if the up-front costs are higher. One particularly savvy bulk purchase is Costco's cling wrap — the one that comes in a large box holding 3,000 square feet of wrap. According to one Reddit user, their box of Costco cling wrap, purchased in 1994, lasted an impressive 30-plus years, only running out in 2026.

Naturally, the length of time any one person's box of cling wrap lasts will depend on how and how often they use it. In the comments of the post, other consumers reported their own rolls of cling wrap lasting anywhere from roughly 15 years to as few as two. (Apparently, tattoo artists can go through a lot of cling wrap!) One person even recounted hearing that someone's go-to wedding gift was a box of this cling film along with a note expressing the hope that the couple's marriage would last as long as the roll.

While the cling wrap from 1994 is an older version, Costco still sells a 3,000-square-foot box of cling wrap for just $20. If yours also lasts 30 years, that's less than a dollar per year!