Costco Shopper Bought This Kitchen Essential In 1994 And Only Finished It In 2026
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When your grocery budget is already stretched thin, the last thing you want is to be forced to stock up on various household necessities. Ziplocs, toilet paper, trash bags, Kleenex — the list goes on. Buying in bulk is, of course, one way to space out the inevitable restocks, and often a good way to save money in the long run, even if the up-front costs are higher. One particularly savvy bulk purchase is Costco's cling wrap — the one that comes in a large box holding 3,000 square feet of wrap. According to one Reddit user, their box of Costco cling wrap, purchased in 1994, lasted an impressive 30-plus years, only running out in 2026.
Naturally, the length of time any one person's box of cling wrap lasts will depend on how and how often they use it. In the comments of the post, other consumers reported their own rolls of cling wrap lasting anywhere from roughly 15 years to as few as two. (Apparently, tattoo artists can go through a lot of cling wrap!) One person even recounted hearing that someone's go-to wedding gift was a box of this cling film along with a note expressing the hope that the couple's marriage would last as long as the roll.
While the cling wrap from 1994 is an older version, Costco still sells a 3,000-square-foot box of cling wrap for just $20. If yours also lasts 30 years, that's less than a dollar per year!
What shoppers say about Costco's plastic wrap
Alongside the congratulatory comments in the thread were several cautions that now the original shopper would have to switch to modern cling wrap, which is known for being less clingy. There's a good reason for this: Some cling wrap producers cleaned up their formulas by removing chemicals known to be toxic. When Saran Wrap removed polyvinylidene chloride from its formula, the product became less clingy. Thankfully, there are other options available, like reusable bowl covers and food storage containers. And if your cling wrap is ever too sticky, you can always store it in the freezer.
Many recent reviews of the cling wrap on Costco's website are favorable, though some consumers are disappointed by the quality of the plastic wrap cutting mechanism. Costco offers plastic wrap in different widths, with 12-inch and 18-inch options, both of which are 3,000 feet long. The 18-inch box is more expensive but has a better rating overall. According to reviews, the biggest drawbacks seem to be that it might be too large for everyday kitchen use and that it comes with a blade cutter rather than a zipper cutter. In-store availability can vary, so you may need to purchase these plastic wraps online.