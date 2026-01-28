The Costco Food Storage Item With Restaurant Quality And Unbeatable Value
Costco is a great grocery store if you like buying in bulk, but it sells more than just large containers of snacks and condiments. If it's your first time shopping there, there are some must-buy items worth getting, but there is another product you should add to the list: Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap. According to customer reviews, it can last for years (seriously — years).
A box of this plastic wrap contains a whopping 3,000 square feet, meaning you won't run out any time soon. It's designed to cling to just about any type of material, from metal to glass. Plus, it's freezer, refrigerator, and microwave friendly, as well as BPA and phthalate free. But the true benefit might be how long it lasts — consumers have claimed to have it for as long as two decades.
One Reddit user said they originally snagged a package from their college dining hall (suggesting it has restaurant-quality durability), stating, "[I used] some here and there, at least once a week, often several, whenever needed... until today when its last little bit was used." It allegedly had been 17 years since the plastic wrap was purchased. Another user echoed this, saying they purchased their plastic wrap 20 years ago and still had some left.
Costco plastic wrap does have a downside
There is one caveat to the plastic wrap: its packaging. People have complained the plastic wrap's carton and serrated edge can be difficult to work with. One customer review on Costco's website said the serrated edge sticks out, making it easy to cut yourself. Another person called out the cardboard packaging, saying, "The [open] slit ... catches on the plastic and tears the edges, so the plastic shreds and gets caught on the roll." One genius plastic wrap hack is to store the wrap in the refrigerator, which supposedly makes it easier to handle; keeping your plastic wrap frozen works for this, too.
Despite the packaging design, people believe it's worth the purchase. If you don't need a full 3,000 square feet, Costco sells a much smaller option with just 750 square feet, which could take up less room in your pantry. It's not as good of a deal, though. The 3,000-square-foot plastic wrap costs $20 while the 750-square-foot version costs $15 for two boxes (1,500 square feet total) — 75% of the 3,000-square-foot price, but for only 50% of the plastic wrap. And if you can pay $20 to get enough square footage to last two decades, then it's pretty hard to beat that price.