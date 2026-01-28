The Costco Food Storage Item With Restaurant Quality And Unbeatable Value

Costco is a great grocery store if you like buying in bulk, but it sells more than just large containers of snacks and condiments. If it's your first time shopping there, there are some must-buy items worth getting, but there is another product you should add to the list: Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap. According to customer reviews, it can last for years (seriously — years).

A box of this plastic wrap contains a whopping 3,000 square feet, meaning you won't run out any time soon. It's designed to cling to just about any type of material, from metal to glass. Plus, it's freezer, refrigerator, and microwave friendly, as well as BPA and phthalate free. But the true benefit might be how long it lasts — consumers have claimed to have it for as long as two decades.

One Reddit user said they originally snagged a package from their college dining hall (suggesting it has restaurant-quality durability), stating, "[I used] some here and there, at least once a week, often several, whenever needed... until today when its last little bit was used." It allegedly had been 17 years since the plastic wrap was purchased. Another user echoed this, saying they purchased their plastic wrap 20 years ago and still had some left.