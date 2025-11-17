Say Goodbye To Plastic Wrap That Doesn't Stick With A Genius Dollar Tree Find

There is very little that is more annoying than wrestling with plastic wrap. For a thing of such convenience, it loves to stubbornly cling to itself rather than to the bowl that you're trying to cover. In fact, it can be so finicky that people have to resort to freezing plastic wrap to stop it sticking to itself, which actually feels a little ridiculous when all you're doing is trying to keep your leftovers good for tomorrow. However, Dollar Tree has a fantastic product that might make your life a whole lot easier: reusable bowl covers.

On the Dollar Tree website, the product averages 4.2 out of 5 stars, which is a pretty solid rating for how simple they are. They are plastic covers that come in a pack of 17 for only $1.50, and you can use them for your home cooking, or take them out and about to picnics and potluck dinners. Plus, they're entirely washable and reusable, so you'll never need to buy plastic wrap again. They also have the massive benefit of being much easier to take off and reapply (ideal for gatherings where little bugs or little fingers are a risk) without ripping during the struggle.