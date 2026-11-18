For Starbucks fans, the holiday season also brings the chain's long-awaited holiday menu, switching from delicious, limited-edition fall drinks to tasty holiday treats like the Sugar Cookie Latte, the Peppermint Mocha, and, as of November 5, 2026, the Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese. While this sandwich — a combination of braised beef, caramelized onion jam, Dijon mustard, plus cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses, all on toasted sourdough bread — may sound tasty, it's received mixed reviews online since its release. So, instead of picking one up from your local Starbucks, you can make an even better version at home (with a bonus delicious twist) using one inspired prepared food from Costco.

Ruprecht Fully Cooked Braised Beef Short Ribs are seasoned, savory, and the ticket to a homemade short rib grilled cheese. These Korean-style short ribs are slow-cooked for 12 hours and seasoned with a sesame barbecue sauce. While they're seasoned differently from Starbucks short ribs, the added barbecue flavor will make your grilled cheese pop.

You may be able to snag these beef ribs at Costco for a little over $11 per pound, depending on your location. According to customers, they're tender, juicy, packed with flavor, and incredibly convenient. As one Redditor wrote, "These are a winner in my house, and my 9-year-old often asks for THIRDS. This from a kid who rarely likes anything. I buy them every time I see them." Costco has many must-buy items, and it sounds like the braised beef short ribs belong on the list. Luckily, turning them into a stellar grilled cheese couldn't be easier.