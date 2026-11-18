Forget Starbucks — Make Short Rib Grilled Cheese At Home With This Costco Prepared Item
For Starbucks fans, the holiday season also brings the chain's long-awaited holiday menu, switching from delicious, limited-edition fall drinks to tasty holiday treats like the Sugar Cookie Latte, the Peppermint Mocha, and, as of November 5, 2026, the Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese. While this sandwich — a combination of braised beef, caramelized onion jam, Dijon mustard, plus cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses, all on toasted sourdough bread — may sound tasty, it's received mixed reviews online since its release. So, instead of picking one up from your local Starbucks, you can make an even better version at home (with a bonus delicious twist) using one inspired prepared food from Costco.
Ruprecht Fully Cooked Braised Beef Short Ribs are seasoned, savory, and the ticket to a homemade short rib grilled cheese. These Korean-style short ribs are slow-cooked for 12 hours and seasoned with a sesame barbecue sauce. While they're seasoned differently from Starbucks short ribs, the added barbecue flavor will make your grilled cheese pop.
You may be able to snag these beef ribs at Costco for a little over $11 per pound, depending on your location. According to customers, they're tender, juicy, packed with flavor, and incredibly convenient. As one Redditor wrote, "These are a winner in my house, and my 9-year-old often asks for THIRDS. This from a kid who rarely likes anything. I buy them every time I see them." Costco has many must-buy items, and it sounds like the braised beef short ribs belong on the list. Luckily, turning them into a stellar grilled cheese couldn't be easier.
Making an even better Starbucks-style short rib grilled cheese at home with Costco
The Ruprecht Fully Cooked Braised Beef Short Ribs may not be an exact copycat of Starbucks', but the final result will likely be even more unique, based on customer feedback. Before assembling the grilled cheese, start by heating your short ribs. Customers have found that covering them with foil and air-frying them makes them crisp and juicy. These are flanken-style ribs, so you'll need to shred the meat off the bone once they're cooked.
Since these short ribs come with sauce, you'll want a sturdy bread to keep the sandwich from getting soggy. Sourdough is a great choice; so is something like ciabatta. Some shoppers actually feel there's too much sauce, so you may not need the entire packet, or the sandwich could get too messy. For the cheese, a sharp or nutty cheese like cheddar, provolone, or gruyere will pair well with the sauce's sweet, smoky flavors.
There are plenty of ways to upgrade a grilled cheese like this one, including complementary fillings such as kimchi, which adds a tangy fermented contrast, and fresh or pickled jalapeños for some piquant spice. And although the short ribs already come with sesame barbecue sauce, you should consider keeping caramelized onions in the mix (though you might forgo the Dijon Starbucks uses). Crisping your grilled cheese in the pan will yield a sandwich that's sweet, savory, and crunchy, with saucy, fall-apart meat. There's really no need to make the trip to Starbucks when the Costco version is even tastier.