When you hear WD-40, you probably think of hardware and automotive tasks like fixing a stuck hinge or lubricating joints in a vehicle. As a multi-use product, WD-40 does everything from preventing rust to removing moisture buildup in tools, but it's not just for household projects or rugged environments. You can also use it in the kitchen for glassware — particularly with pieces that have become stuck together. Stacking your glass cups and bowls in the cabinet keeps them out of sight and out of mind, but when it's time to take them down for company, you might have a hard time separating them from each other. Spritzing WD-40 around the stuck rim and letting it sit for a few minutes lubricates the pieces so that they'll come apart without damage.

This product also removes stickers from glassware (baking soda can remove labels from glassware too) without leaving a residue. If you've already tried to remove a sticker but the adhesive remained, WD-40 can dissolve it. Spray the liquid onto the sticker or sticker residue, let it sit, and peel the sticker off or wipe up the adhesive without the need for scrubbing or scraping. As a degreaser, WD-40 cuts through grime and grease in addition to adhesives, which is why some home cooks use it to remove baked-on grease from stoves and the bottoms of their pans. Combining it with baking soda lifts off caked grease on both regular pans and glass dishes. Speaking of stubborn grease, it can even be a great oil stain remover for tablecloths.