Give Coffee An Instant Fiber Boost With A Few Tablespoons Of This Pantry Staple
If you're a mere mortal like most of us out there, then coffee is likely the first thing that crosses your mind the moment you open your eyes in the morning. Caffeine is a powerful substance. So much so, in fact, that it's the world's most favorite stimulant. It activates your central nervous system, suppresses your urge to crawl back into bed, and just makes each day a little more bearable. No wonder caffeine withdrawal is a real thing. However, while coffee does offer some nutritional benefits, it isn't exactly famed for its fiber content (it contains about 1.5 grams in an 8-ounce cup). Luckily, adding soaked chia seeds to it can solve this problem.
Native to Mexico and Central America, chia seeds have skyrocketed in popularity since the 2010s. Just 100 grams of the product contains more than 34 grams of fiber, according to the USDA. Fiber supports our gut and stabilizes our energy levels, so aiming for about 30 grams a day should be a priority. While most people hit their daily fiber target by mixing chia seeds into yogurt puddings, oatmeal, or lemon water, adding them to your coffee is one of the quickest and easiest ways to incorporate chia seeds into your day.
Apart from the fiber boost, chia seeds will improve your brew's texture by making it thicker. Not to mention the extra healthy fats they'll bring to your diet. With that in mind, if you're now tempted to give it a try, you'll be glad to know it's a very simple process.
Remember to soak your chia seeds before adding them to your coffee
The first thing to keep in mind is that you don't need tablespoons upon tablespoons of chia seeds to make this work. As a rule of thumb, a tablespoon of chia seeds per half a cup of water or milk is more than enough. The same ratio applies for plant-based milk, though make sure you prevent it from separating in coffee. Still, there's a catch. You can't simply stir dry chia seeds into your coffee. You need to presoak them first, or you'll end up with a coffee pudding instead. Though, that might not be such a bad idea either. You'll just have to leave it in the fridge overnight.
If you're after a regular cup of coffee, keep in mind that due to their high fiber content, chia seeds can absorb massive amounts of liquid, at times even up to 15 times their weight, as per the National Library of Medicine. Hence, giving them a short 15-minute soak is actually all it takes. You'll know they're good to use once they've plumped up and become thick and gelatinous.
Now comes the fun part. Brew yourself a nice, strong cup of coffee and then just add the soaked chia seeds to the cup and stir them well. It's a great way to keep you full until lunch. You could also add some ice at the end if you take your coffee cold, and even experiment with some spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, or ginger for more flavor. Finally, take a sip and enjoy!