If you're a mere mortal like most of us out there, then coffee is likely the first thing that crosses your mind the moment you open your eyes in the morning. Caffeine is a powerful substance. So much so, in fact, that it's the world's most favorite stimulant. It activates your central nervous system, suppresses your urge to crawl back into bed, and just makes each day a little more bearable. No wonder caffeine withdrawal is a real thing. However, while coffee does offer some nutritional benefits, it isn't exactly famed for its fiber content (it contains about 1.5 grams in an 8-ounce cup). Luckily, adding soaked chia seeds to it can solve this problem.

Native to Mexico and Central America, chia seeds have skyrocketed in popularity since the 2010s. Just 100 grams of the product contains more than 34 grams of fiber, according to the USDA. Fiber supports our gut and stabilizes our energy levels, so aiming for about 30 grams a day should be a priority. While most people hit their daily fiber target by mixing chia seeds into yogurt puddings, oatmeal, or lemon water, adding them to your coffee is one of the quickest and easiest ways to incorporate chia seeds into your day.

Apart from the fiber boost, chia seeds will improve your brew's texture by making it thicker. Not to mention the extra healthy fats they'll bring to your diet. With that in mind, if you're now tempted to give it a try, you'll be glad to know it's a very simple process.