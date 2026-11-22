There's not a lot that can improve a good grilled cheese sandwich — even just plain cheese between bread is pretty much as good as it gets. However, if you ask the Brits, they might recommend another way to improve this near-perfect sandwich. It's all about British-style baked beans, which come coated in a savory and tangy tomato sauce that feels like it was made to be eaten alongside melted cheese. And in the UK, cheese and beans are a very familiar comfort-food pairing, whether that's on a baked potato, toast, or in a grilled cheese sandwich.

Tomatoes and cheese work well together because they balance each other out — there's a reason why we eat grilled cheese with tomato soup. Tomatoes are acidic, which works very well with the sharpness of many cheeses. Beans can make a more basic grilled cheese that much more substantial by bringing a little extra plant-powered protein and fiber to the party. To make this dish as British as possible, grab a can of Heinz Original Beanz. Bear in mind that British baked beans are different from the American version. In America, baked beans tend to be sweeter, and while they have their merits, the British version is better suited to creating this classic English sandwich.