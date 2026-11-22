The Classic Canned Addition That Makes Grilled Cheese Sandwiches 100% More Delicious
There's not a lot that can improve a good grilled cheese sandwich — even just plain cheese between bread is pretty much as good as it gets. However, if you ask the Brits, they might recommend another way to improve this near-perfect sandwich. It's all about British-style baked beans, which come coated in a savory and tangy tomato sauce that feels like it was made to be eaten alongside melted cheese. And in the UK, cheese and beans are a very familiar comfort-food pairing, whether that's on a baked potato, toast, or in a grilled cheese sandwich.
Tomatoes and cheese work well together because they balance each other out — there's a reason why we eat grilled cheese with tomato soup. Tomatoes are acidic, which works very well with the sharpness of many cheeses. Beans can make a more basic grilled cheese that much more substantial by bringing a little extra plant-powered protein and fiber to the party. To make this dish as British as possible, grab a can of Heinz Original Beanz. Bear in mind that British baked beans are different from the American version. In America, baked beans tend to be sweeter, and while they have their merits, the British version is better suited to creating this classic English sandwich.
How to make the best baked bean grilled cheese
In order to get beans working properly inside your grilled cheese, you can't let the whole thing reduce to a soggy mess. Moisture control is key here, so heat your beans over medium heat and allow them to thicken a little. If you don't have time for that, you can always just drain the sauce first — the key is to remove some of the extra liquid sitting in the can. The beans should be saucy, but not runny. You'll also want a good, sturdy bread, like thick-cut white bread or even sourdough, because even after reducing the liquid, the filling will still be quite moist, and we need a bread that can truly hold its own against it. Add about one-third of a can of baked beans to your usual grilled cheese recipe, and cook until both sides are golden and the cheese has melted.
If you're unable to source British baked beans, or you're just more of a fan of the American-style, those can absolutely work here, though they'll produce slightly different results. Lean into the smokier, barbecue-inspired flavor of American baked beans and add sliced jalapeños or a little hot sauce. It's really up to you whether you branch out and try a more classic British-style grilled cheese (also known as a toastie) or opt for a smokier, barbecue twist. Either way, baked beans are cheap and convenient, making them a great way to bring a little extra heft and satiety to your favorite lunch.