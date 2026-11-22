Chocolate-covered frozen bananas are nothing new — the concept dates back to at least the 1940s. In fact, they're so iconic that the TV series "Arrested Development" used a frozen banana stand as an ongoing plot device. But even a treat that's been around for decades can find new life.

One popular way to approximate chocolate-covered frozen bananas at home involves slicing the bananas onto a baking sheet, arranging them close together, and covering them in your toppings of choice. This is more of a banana bark than a traditional chocolate-covered banana, but the flavors are the same, and it's a little easier to portion out as you like.

However, there's an even easier way to make a sweet banana treat that doesn't involve slicing the fruit into pieces. Simply lay very ripe bananas on a parchment paper-lined baking tray (fairly close together, but not touching), cover them with more parchment paper, and use another tray to smash them down evenly. When you remove the tray, your bananas should be transformed into an even "sheet." Cover your banana canvas with a layer of warmed peanut butter, then freeze until firm before adding a layer of melted chocolate and a handful of chopped peanuts. The result is a Snickers-inspired treat that's totally delicious. After all, peanut butter and chocolate are a perfect pairing, and bananas work well with both flavors.