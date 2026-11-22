With Bananas And A Scoop Of Peanuts, You Have The Start Of A Decadent Snickers-Inspired Banana Bark
Chocolate-covered frozen bananas are nothing new — the concept dates back to at least the 1940s. In fact, they're so iconic that the TV series "Arrested Development" used a frozen banana stand as an ongoing plot device. But even a treat that's been around for decades can find new life.
One popular way to approximate chocolate-covered frozen bananas at home involves slicing the bananas onto a baking sheet, arranging them close together, and covering them in your toppings of choice. This is more of a banana bark than a traditional chocolate-covered banana, but the flavors are the same, and it's a little easier to portion out as you like.
However, there's an even easier way to make a sweet banana treat that doesn't involve slicing the fruit into pieces. Simply lay very ripe bananas on a parchment paper-lined baking tray (fairly close together, but not touching), cover them with more parchment paper, and use another tray to smash them down evenly. When you remove the tray, your bananas should be transformed into an even "sheet." Cover your banana canvas with a layer of warmed peanut butter, then freeze until firm before adding a layer of melted chocolate and a handful of chopped peanuts. The result is a Snickers-inspired treat that's totally delicious. After all, peanut butter and chocolate are a perfect pairing, and bananas work well with both flavors.
Troubleshooting and additional topping ideas
While this technique isn't foolproof, there are ways to avoid some common pitfalls. First, if you're worried about your bananas not "smushing" evenly, cut them in half lengthwise before placing them on the tray. Next, if the idea of a thawed frozen banana gives you the ick, flip your frozen bark over and add a layer of melted chocolate to the underside. That way, you never have to touch the mushy banana directly.
If you're not the biggest peanut butter fan or are allergic to it, there are several fun variations you could try instead. Substitute cookie butter for the peanut butter, for example. This might be particularly delicious if you use melted white chocolate instead of milk chocolate. Or make a banana split-inspired bark by topping your banana layer with sliced strawberries, Greek yogurt, melted chocolate, peanuts (optional), and sprinkles. You could even blend the ripe bananas with coconut cream or Greek yogurt, spread that on a tray, and top it with layers of fresh fruit for a tropical twist. Finally, to make it even more Snickers-inspired, add a drizzle of caramel sauce over the chocolate layer before adding the peanuts.