For chileheads who've always felt like there was something missing in their chicken salad, here's the solution you've been waiting for: a splash of pickled hot pepper juice. It's an addition that will bring a pleasant tang to your salad, along with a layer of saltiness that rounds out the flavor nicely. A lot of hot pepper varieties can work here, so you can choose depending on the spice level your tongue can handle (though you can always increase your spice tolerance). While a classic chicken salad can be overwhelming after several spoonfuls, a splash of pickled hot pepper juice will transform the thick and heavy dressing into a lighter consistency, making it easy to combine with the chicken while combating its original heaviness.

Your go-to chicken salad recipe shouldn't look that different if you're giving it a boost with pickled juice, though you'll want to add the brine twice: once into the chicken as it cooks, and again in the dressing. To cook the chicken, you can simmer it in the juice and drain it afterwards. For a pound of the poultry, half a cup of pickled hot pepper juice would do the trick. You should also add a touch of the juice to the mayonnaise-based dressing before mixing it in with the chicken. You can always adjust the amount as you go to avoid going overboard.