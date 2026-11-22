13 International Texas Roadhouse Menu Items We Wish Were In The US
Texas Roadhouse is a United States-based chain that's been around since 1993. Over the years, it's established a global presence in areas like Asia, Mexico, and the Middle East. In other countries, Texas Roadhouse still offers plenty of steaks, chicken, and ribs. For the most part, the menus are similar, though some items look slightly different — the Cactus Blossom sometimes just comes as onion petals, for example. But, in just about every country, there's something on the menu that you can't get in the U.S.
If you're craving a unique twist on spicy wings, visit a South Korea location. If you're interested in a creamy Cajun dish, head to Mexico's Texas Roadhouse. For an elevated cup of coffee, stop into a Texas Roadhouse in the Middle East. Visiting a United States-based chain restaurant overseas is a little more fun when the global options offer something unique and new. Here are 14 dishes we wish we could find on the Texas Roadhouse menu at home.
Lamb dinner — Middle East
If you ever visit a Texas Roadhouse in the Middle East, you can find the lamb dinner on the menu. It's seared lamb chops seasoned with a rosemary and sage blend. The lamb chops are served over rice and paired with a side of mint sauce. There are four lamb chops to an order, and the dish still comes with two sides.
Roadhouse kebab — Middle East
Texas Roadhouse Middle East also serves the Roadhouse kebab at most of its locations. It comes with three skewers, one of which is vegetable and the other two with steak or chicken (you can also opt for a vegetarian version). The kebabs are served over a bed of seasoned rice and only come with one side.
Grilled chicken & mushroom — Middle East
The grilled chicken and mushroom dinner is on the menu at Texas Roadhouse Middle East. It's essentially a combination of the U.S. Texas Roadhouse's smothered chicken and portobello mushroom chicken. The grilled chicken and mushroom dinner is smothered in a mushroom gravy with melted cheese and grated parmesan.
French press — Middle East
If you want an upscale craft coffee at this steakhouse chain, you have to go to Texas Roadhouse Middle East. These locations have a French press coffee on the menu. It's a little more complex than the traditional coffee pot they use to refill your cup at U.S. locations, and it inarguably tastes better.
Brick chicken — Middle East
Texas Roadhouse Middle East offers a dish called brick chicken on its menu. Using a brick is a cooking method where a hot brick is wrapped in foil and pressed over the chicken to sear it, cook it, and slightly flatten it. It's usually made with a spatchcocked chicken.
Loaded chili rolls — Philippines
At Texas Roadhouse Philippines, there's a different kind of appetizer on the menu: loaded chili rolls. The chain refers to it as a combination of its chili and cheesy jalapeño bites (known as Rattlesnake Bites in the U.S.). The appetizer forms a chili and cheese-loaded egg roll-style dish.
Roast beef quesadilla — Philippines
Roast beef meets Tex Mex in this unique meat-filled quesadilla. While we're used to this dish being filled with steak or chicken, Texas Roadhouse Philippines serves it stuffed with roast beef. It still has that typical quesadilla flair, though; it's also filled with cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and cilantro.
Turtle pie — Philippines
For the ultimate dessert, you have to travel to the Philippines. This Texas Roadhouse has a turtle pie on the menu, which is a sweet and savory combination of salted caramel ice cream and roasted pecans. It's topped with toffee sauce and hard chocolate you crack to eat, and it's all housed in a chocolate tart.
Seafood bucket — Taiwan
Texas Roadhouse U.S. serves a number of seafood dishes, but you won't find any soft-shell crab. For that, you have to order the seafood bucket from Texas Roadhouse Taiwan, which offers a "bucket" of crispy fried shrimp and soft-shell crab. The seafood is flash-fried and comes with a side of lemon pepper butter.
Pan-seared seabass — Taiwan
Another dish unique to Texas Roadhouse Taiwan is the pan-seared seabass. This fish is coated in a seasoning blend, then seared on both sides to build a crispy crust. It's served alongside the chain's lemon pepper butter.
Cajun fish and shrimp combo — Mexico
Texas Roadhouse Mexico offers a creamy Cajun fish and shrimp combo, which is essentially just fish and shrimp smothered in a Cajun cream sauce. The Mexico menu doesn't specify what fish type is used, but based on photos, it appears to be a thinner, crispy fillet rather than something like salmon.
Raspberry chicken tenders — South Korea
Texas Roadhouse South Korea has a unique take on classic chicken tenders. These tenders are coated in a sauce made from raspberry jam and smoked chili pepper, giving them a sweet-and-spicy profile that's unlike any other chicken tender you've probably had.
Tomato pepperoni pasta — South Korea
In South Korea, Texas Roadhouse is also known for having a unique selection of pastas. In contrast to the spaghetti and meatballs you might be used to, South Korea locations offer tomato and pepperoni pasta, which is essentially the same as spaghetti and meatballs but with different meat. Other reviews of the restaurant note the excellent pastas, with options such as an andouille shrimp pasta in addition to the spaghetti and pepperoni.