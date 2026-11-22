Texas Roadhouse is a United States-based chain that's been around since 1993. Over the years, it's established a global presence in areas like Asia, Mexico, and the Middle East. In other countries, Texas Roadhouse still offers plenty of steaks, chicken, and ribs. For the most part, the menus are similar, though some items look slightly different — the Cactus Blossom sometimes just comes as onion petals, for example. But, in just about every country, there's something on the menu that you can't get in the U.S.

If you're craving a unique twist on spicy wings, visit a South Korea location. If you're interested in a creamy Cajun dish, head to Mexico's Texas Roadhouse. For an elevated cup of coffee, stop into a Texas Roadhouse in the Middle East. Visiting a United States-based chain restaurant overseas is a little more fun when the global options offer something unique and new. Here are 14 dishes we wish we could find on the Texas Roadhouse menu at home.