How A Brick Can Change Your Grilling Game
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There are some foods that always taste better on the grill, and chicken is arguably one of them. If you want to get the best grilled chicken ever, there's a simple cooking method that you might want to add to your arsenal: using a brick. Yes, like the kind that you would build a house or a wall with. Here's why: it will leave the chicken with a deliciously juicy and crunchy texture. The method involves placing a foil-wrapped brick on top of a spatchcocked, or flattened, chicken while it's on the grill. The brick's weight distributes pressure to help chicken cook more evenly all over at a high heat, ensuring crispy skin. You can also use the brick method on burgers, bacon, sandwiches, or steaks to help create a crisp, browned texture.
You also don't necessarily need a brick, as a heavy cast iron skillet can do the same thing. Or, you can buy a cast iron grill press, like the Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press with Wooden Handle. One benefit of buying a press is that unlike a brick, it has a heat-resistant handle, making it a bit more user friendly.
Tips for using a brick on the grill
If you want to try the brick method (or use a grill press) on chicken, there are a few tips to keep in mind. First remove the backbone of the chciken to make it completely flat, which will be better for pressing. Make sure to lightly oil the grill grates to avoid the meat sticking to it. Always use a clean brick and wrap it in heavy duty foill (Yes, you can use aluminum foil on the grill.) Then place the chicken skin side down on the grill and set the weighted brick on top, cooking until the skin looks crisp and golden.
If you're serious about grilling, don't skip out on this vital accessory, which will protect your hands while using the hot brick: BBQ Grill & Oven Gloves, which are made to withstand extreme heat (this particular set protects hands at up to 1,472 degrees Fahrenheit). Ultimately, the brick method is a relatively easy way to make some of the best textured grilled chicken you'll ever have, without a ton of work.