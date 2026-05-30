How A Brick Can Change Your Grilling Game

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There are some foods that always taste better on the grill, and chicken is arguably one of them. If you want to get the best grilled chicken ever, there's a simple cooking method that you might want to add to your arsenal: using a brick. Yes, like the kind that you would build a house or a wall with. Here's why: it will leave the chicken with a deliciously juicy and crunchy texture. The method involves placing a foil-wrapped brick on top of a spatchcocked, or flattened, chicken while it's on the grill. The brick's weight distributes pressure to help chicken cook more evenly all over at a high heat, ensuring crispy skin. You can also use the brick method on burgers, bacon, sandwiches, or steaks to help create a crisp, browned texture.

You also don't necessarily need a brick, as a heavy cast iron skillet can do the same thing. Or, you can buy a cast iron grill press, like the Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press with Wooden Handle. One benefit of buying a press is that unlike a brick, it has a heat-resistant handle, making it a bit more user friendly.