This Lonesome Sweet Treat Boomers Grew Up Eating Is Almost Unheard Of Today
The search for a taste of some half-remembered treat from childhood isn't a unique experience, but boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, may have to look a little harder to track down an old recipe that's not all that likely to be found on TikTok. One cookie that was once enjoyed by this generation and should make a comeback with other sweet treats is the oddly-named hermit cookie. It's a chewy baked good that includes dried fruits, molasses, and the spices many associate with the holidays, namely allspice, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon. It's believed to have been created in New England in the 19th century, but unlike some cookies, it hasn't retained its popularity.
The hermit cookie shares some ingredients with ginger snaps and Laura Ingalls Wilder's old-fashioned molasses cookies, like the baking spice and molasses, which lends a caramel-like flavor. Still, they remain unique. While the molasses provides a dense and moist bite, the addition of dried fruit, like raisins, currants, and apricots, gives hermit cookies a unique texture with pockets of chewy sweetness. Some recipes also include nuts, for even more texture and crunch. Hermit cookies can be either shaped into traditional rounds or cut into bars and can include a powdered-sugar glaze or vanilla icing, sometimes drizzled or more thickly applied on top. However, older recipes tend to be much less grand.
The nostalgic flavors of hermit cookies
Although the hermit cookie is most associated with New England, some of the earliest recipes we've found aren't from there at all. The oldest recipe we've been able to find dates to 1875 from the "Champlain Valley Book of Recipes" from Trinity Church in Plattsburgh, New York. This recipe used brown sugar instead of molasses, there were no nuts or icing, and they were rolled-out cookies rather than bars. The first newspaper recipe for hermit cookies we located was from 1878, found in The Saint Paul Globe. This recipe did include molasses, but again, no nuts or icing. Whether these cookies originated in New England or elsewhere, they are certainly most closely associated with this region.
The origin of the name has been variously attributed to their ability to stay delicious even after being stored away, like a hermit, for their brownish color that's supposedly reminiscent of a hermit's garb, or possibly a corruption of the name of an older European cookie. Whatever its origin, by the time boomers would have been enjoying hermit cookies in the 1950s and '60s, recipes for the treats could be found from Texas to Illinois. Today, you can find a few recipes online, but some boomers are still searching for the exact old-school cookie flavor they remember from their childhoods, hoping to recapture that nostalgic taste of the past.