The search for a taste of some half-remembered treat from childhood isn't a unique experience, but boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, may have to look a little harder to track down an old recipe that's not all that likely to be found on TikTok. One cookie that was once enjoyed by this generation and should make a comeback with other sweet treats is the oddly-named hermit cookie. It's a chewy baked good that includes dried fruits, molasses, and the spices many associate with the holidays, namely allspice, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon. It's believed to have been created in New England in the 19th century, but unlike some cookies, it hasn't retained its popularity.

The hermit cookie shares some ingredients with ginger snaps and Laura Ingalls Wilder's old-fashioned molasses cookies, like the baking spice and molasses, which lends a caramel-like flavor. Still, they remain unique. While the molasses provides a dense and moist bite, the addition of dried fruit, like raisins, currants, and apricots, gives hermit cookies a unique texture with pockets of chewy sweetness. Some recipes also include nuts, for even more texture and crunch. Hermit cookies can be either shaped into traditional rounds or cut into bars and can include a powdered-sugar glaze or vanilla icing, sometimes drizzled or more thickly applied on top. However, older recipes tend to be much less grand.