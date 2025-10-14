Laura Ingalls Wilder's Little House On The Prairie Cookies Are Perfect For Fall Thanks To One Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many, Laura Ingalls Wilder's "Little House" books (which inspired the 1970s TV series "Little House on the Prairie") represent the importance of family, making do with what's available, and enjoying the little things. One of those little things that the Ingalls family savored was a simple prairie meal, and that included dessert. Wilder learned to cook from her "Ma," Caroline Ingalls, and probably picked up dishes such as ice cream made from snow from her. Perhaps she even got the recipe for her cookie that is perfect for fall (and pretty simple to make) thanks to one of its key ingredients: molasses.

Molasses and fall desserts are the perfect pairing. The thick, sweet, richly complex syrup adds depth of flavor to dishes and complements baking spices. This is true for Wilder's molasses cookies, which combine molasses with allspice, nutmeg, and ground cloves for a warm and aromatic treat. These cookies came directly from Wilder's own recipes and those she collected from family and friends around the 1930s, as found in "The Laura Ingalls Wilder Country Cookbook." The recipe for these rolled-oat-based cookies also includes some other surprises, such as shredded coconut and orange zest, but molasses remains the star.