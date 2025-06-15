Why Mason Jars Are A Perfect Way To Create A Seasonal Vibe At Parties
Every season is party season, and the decorations can really stack up. Boxes fill to the brim as we move through the summertime backyard barbecues, Halloween horror shows, and Christmas feasts. Just digging out the right decoration for the occasion becomes a chore. While you might have some stunning centerpieces tucked away in storage, there's an easy way to set the mood. Make yourself a few Mason jar decorations and infuse your party with (almost) effortless seasonal vibes.
From making Mason jars into a soap dispenser to churning butter in a Mason jar for your dinner party, you can use these handy jars for virtually everything. They set a mood no matter how they're used in décor, whether they're filled with candy and bright colors for a kids' party or something more subtle for a laid-back evening gathering. Scattered across tables or strategically placed in corners, hanging from trees or sitting muted on the windowsills, it's very easy to set the perfect vibe with Mason jar decorations. And the next time you're getting ready for a party, make floating candles out of Mason jars to add a chic and vintage feel to your gathering.
Set the mood of your party with Mason jar floating candles
You don't have to limit Mason jars to kitchen food prep or creatively staging the buffet table (Mason jar charcuterie is adorable, though!). Of course, they do all of those jobs very well, but these antique-looking canning jars are such an easy way to set the mood that you should make at least one of these floating candles for the party. And you can get most of the supplies you need at the grocery store: Mason jars and some water, seasonal fruit or greenery, and tea light candles.
The process is simple. Start by filling your Mason jar with cut fruit that fits your theme. Maybe you want to add sliced lemons, limes, and oranges for a citrusy, summery vibe or a selection of strawberries and blueberries for a Fourth of July feel. Add ribbon, glitter, and flowers for extra sparkle and aesthetic appeal. Turn to holly berries or evergreen boughs for a winter feel, or apples for a fall theme. Add enough fruit or greenery to support a tea light candle (fill it up!). Then, fill the jar with water until it reaches the bottom of the threads at the top of the jar. Place a tea light candle on top, where it should float, and light it for the easiest part of staging your party space. Now, it's time to enjoy the festivities!