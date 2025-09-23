The Exact Number Of Seconds It Takes To Perfectly Toast A Piece Of Bread

You may not need a science degree to appreciate food, but it certainly helps. After all, science can help us make the perfect sandwiches by telling us what the meltiest cheeses are and how to make absolutely perfect toast — down to the number of seconds it takes to cook. According to a 2011 study by food researcher Dr. Dom Lane, you need to heat bread for 216 seconds to make the perfect piece of toast. This, he said, creates the most-preferred color and ideal texture on the bread. These "optimal" characteristics were based on a survey of 1,913 people, and the method to achieve them was determined after toasting 2,000 individual slices of bread — which is probably the optimal amount of obsession it takes to figure out scientifically perfect toast.

This wasn't the only highly specific number Lane recommended. He also mentioned that the slice of bread needs to be 14 millimeters thick, taken fresh from the fridge at a temperature of 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit, toasted at a temperature of 309.2 degrees Fahrenheit, and then buttered immediately after it pops out of the toaster at a ratio of 0.44 grams per square inch of toast. If you're putting all that work into making a perfect slice, you may as well get even more extra and use a whipped garlic confit spread instead of regular butter. At the very least, you could use it to settle the debate on whether BLTs are better toasted or untoasted.