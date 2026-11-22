The age-old question before planning the ingredient list for an upcoming cookout is usually, "How do I make my next burger juicier and more flavorful?" And unless you're from the mitten-shaped state or at least know what a Yooper is, you probably don't know about the messy, creamy, and tangy Michigan olive burger. Any list of regional burgers should include this one because it has everything you look for in a cult-classic sandwich. Locals see it as the accepted standard, few outsiders know it even exists, and it has a debated origin story that ultimately can only confirm the burger began in the 1920s in either Grand Rapids, Lansing, or Flint.

The signature taste of this burger comes from a blended spread of olives and mayo, though some places keep the olives separate and add them to the burger over a heavy dollop of mayonnaise. The cliché you'll find about the Michigan olive burger is that it shouldn't work but it does. Olives tend to bring out that response in people, as it may be how you feel if you've never indulged in the filth of a dirty martini. But the truth is the salty tang of the olives is sharp enough to cut through the fat of a grilled burger patty and add to its overall flavor. The rich mayo acts as a sort of binder to keep the olives in place but only to some extent, as this is a gloriously messy burger.