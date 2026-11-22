Do Something Different With Burgers — Make Them Michigan Style With This Creamy, Savory Spread
The age-old question before planning the ingredient list for an upcoming cookout is usually, "How do I make my next burger juicier and more flavorful?" And unless you're from the mitten-shaped state or at least know what a Yooper is, you probably don't know about the messy, creamy, and tangy Michigan olive burger. Any list of regional burgers should include this one because it has everything you look for in a cult-classic sandwich. Locals see it as the accepted standard, few outsiders know it even exists, and it has a debated origin story that ultimately can only confirm the burger began in the 1920s in either Grand Rapids, Lansing, or Flint.
The signature taste of this burger comes from a blended spread of olives and mayo, though some places keep the olives separate and add them to the burger over a heavy dollop of mayonnaise. The cliché you'll find about the Michigan olive burger is that it shouldn't work but it does. Olives tend to bring out that response in people, as it may be how you feel if you've never indulged in the filth of a dirty martini. But the truth is the salty tang of the olives is sharp enough to cut through the fat of a grilled burger patty and add to its overall flavor. The rich mayo acts as a sort of binder to keep the olives in place but only to some extent, as this is a gloriously messy burger.
Bring the Michigan flavor to your burgers
In its simplest form, the spread takes chopped pimento-stuffed olives, mayonnaise, and a splash of olive brine. Chopping the olives ensures you get some in every bite when you slather the spread on each burger. Cream cheese is often added to make the blend extra rich and thick. Restaurants like Weston's Kewpee Sandwich Shop use more ingredients for a unique flavor and keep the recipe secret, but home recipes tend to add things like garlic, Worcestershire sauce, or even fish sauce for that elusive umami home-cooked burger.
At first sight, the Michigan olive burger appears to explode with ingredients thanks to the combination of melted cheese — usually Swiss – and the creamy spread that runs all along the sides of the burger and onto the plate, but the key is its simplicity. You don't have to ask how many toppings are too many with this burger because it derives its flavor from really only three: olive spread, beef patty, and cheese. There's no need to add ketchup, mustard, relish, or much of anything else, as it can clash with that simple savory combination. This burger never gained national attention as a fast-food offering but any burger packing such a bold taste deserves a spot on your grill.