Burgers Are Juicier And 10x More Flavorful When You Add A Tad Of This Canned Pantry Staple

Burgers are a deceptively simple dish. On the surface, it seems to be only a disc of ground beef sandwiched between two buns. Simple as that. But any burger chef worth their salt knows that what goes into a burger patty is so much more than meat. Each cook has their own secret. My grandma, for example, added onions to her patties and steamed them up. But we may have just the coup to help you spruce up your very own burger recipe. The secret? A little bit of tomato paste.

This concentrated, low-moisture paste (made from tomatoes, obviously) brings a rich, umami, and tomato-packed flavor to your burgers. It can also bring a bit of moisture to your patties and help to bring out that ever so delicious Maillard reaction when grilling your burgers. The best part? You only need a very small amount to reap the benefits. About 1 or 2 tablespoons per pound of ground beef is enough to bring a hint of flavor and moisture to your burgers. Simply spoon into your meat and combine until completely blended, then portion out your patties and cook them up! The results just might make you a believer.