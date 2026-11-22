Cooking pot roast? Here's what you need to do: Add seasoning like your life depends on it. Fajita seasoning mix can add a bold touch, tripling the robust flavor that makes a pot roast. Depending on the brand, you'll usually find fiery ingredients like cayenne pepper and chili powder. There are also seasonings that add warmth, including cumin, oregano, garlic powder, and paprika, whereas there's additional depth with onion powder, salt, and pepper. Overall, fajita seasoning mix typically should have a savory depth, with an earthy character and a fiery kick, which goes well with beef. It's bold, layered, and savory. If you've had taco seasoning, imagine a similar flavor, minus the heavy hand with oregano and chili powder.

It would be best to season the meat with salt overnight, as this draws out the moisture to the exterior, allowing the salt to develop into brine. The brine is reabsorbed over time, resulting in an interior that's flavor-packed right through the center. Before roasting, pour the fajita seasoning mix all over the meat and into the sauce, making sure you're being mindful of the portions to avoid going overboard since you're seasoning twice. This is after searing the meat, if you plan to do so. Afterward, your pot roast recipe should stay familiar from here on out.