Not Cream Of Mushroom, Celery, Or Chicken: Use This Creamy Soup For An Unbeatable Green Bean Casserole
As the holidays descend upon us, it's time to break out the cookbooks in search of all things casserole sides to fill up our dining room tables to the rafters. And the iconic and retro green bean casserole with its crunchy fried onion topper always deserves a spot at the table. I've served countless variations of the dish to my family, from more decadent versions involving roasted mushrooms and crispy bacon to the tried-and-true Campbell's recipe. The latter is my preferred green bean casserole, with its simplicity bringing great joy and nostalgia one bite at a time. Though the original recipe includes a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup, a great swap is to use cream of potato instead.
Cream of potato soup is a condensed pureed soup of potatoes, onions, broth, and cream, and it makes for a super thick and rich base for a multitude of recipes. When incorporated into a green bean casserole, it adds a thick base thanks to the potato's natural starch content. It's also an excellent swap for those who don't particularly care for mushrooms, or people with a mushroom allergy (which, unfortunately, my partner has).
Cream of potato soup swapping secrets
To make potato-based green bean casserole at home, mix together one can of condensed cream of potato soup with milk, salt, and pepper. Fold in the green beans, as well as some fried onions, and pour into your favorite holiday casserole dish, and then bake in a preheated 350-degree-Fahrenheit oven until golden and bubbling. Remove from the oven, top with more fried onions, and bake for another five minutes or throw under the broiler. Your green bean casserole awaits.
For the adventurous cook, making a cream of potato soup from scratch is super easy: simply puree boiled potatoes until silky smooth (I like using an immersion blender for this), and then cook it down with milk, cream, and stock until it reaches a thick consistency. (Don't skimp on the salt here, as starchy potatoes soak up a lot of salt.) To give it a thicker consistency like the canned version, incorporate a roux of flour and butter into the hot liquid.
The cream of potato soup base for this green bean casserole leaves an ample amount of room for additions. Try folding in some crispy pancetta or diced ham to the green bean mixture prior to baking, or add some crumbled crispy bacon to the fried onion topping for an added smoky bite and more crisp. Fold in some shredded Gruyère cheese and some caramelized onions to give the casserole a French onion soup vibe. Adding a splash of soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, too, gives the base of the casserole an added depth and richness.