To make potato-based green bean casserole at home, mix together one can of condensed cream of potato soup with milk, salt, and pepper. Fold in the green beans, as well as some fried onions, and pour into your favorite holiday casserole dish, and then bake in a preheated 350-degree-Fahrenheit oven until golden and bubbling. Remove from the oven, top with more fried onions, and bake for another five minutes or throw under the broiler. Your green bean casserole awaits.

For the adventurous cook, making a cream of potato soup from scratch is super easy: simply puree boiled potatoes until silky smooth (I like using an immersion blender for this), and then cook it down with milk, cream, and stock until it reaches a thick consistency. (Don't skimp on the salt here, as starchy potatoes soak up a lot of salt.) To give it a thicker consistency like the canned version, incorporate a roux of flour and butter into the hot liquid.

The cream of potato soup base for this green bean casserole leaves an ample amount of room for additions. Try folding in some crispy pancetta or diced ham to the green bean mixture prior to baking, or add some crumbled crispy bacon to the fried onion topping for an added smoky bite and more crisp. Fold in some shredded Gruyère cheese and some caramelized onions to give the casserole a French onion soup vibe. Adding a splash of soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, too, gives the base of the casserole an added depth and richness.