The classic sloppy Joe is one of those meals that draws in fans from a wide age range, thanks to its messy but delicious goodness and easy preparation. The filling itself is excellent alone or even paired with mashed potatoes instead of hamburger buns. Though sloppy Joe sauce typically includes tomato sauce or paste, you might be searching for an alternative ingredient if you're not big on tomatoes or want something new. For a savory and still-comforting remix of the traditional sloppy Joe, make the ground beef base with French onion soup instead of tomato sauce. The soup is rich and savory, with a subtle sweetness from the onions that complements the beef. Season and brown the ground beef as you normally would to bring out the flavor, and pour in a can of French onion soup.

Many versions of this recipe use a ratio of 1 pound of ground beef to 1 can of Campbell's condensed French onion soup, which is 10 ½ ounces. You might add 2 tablespoons of flour to the meat or a slurry made from 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 1 tablespoon of water to allow the soup to thicken, which helps avoid soggy sloppy Joes. Simmer the mixture until it cooks down into a thick consistency that will allow for spreading on the sandwich buns. Condensed soup offers concentrated flavor, so you should taste the filling before adding more salt. Once the liquid is reduced, your French onion sloppy Joes will be ready to serve. And with a few extra toppings, you can bring even more flavor to your sandwich.