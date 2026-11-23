The Steakhouse Chain Gen X Prefers Over Outback And Longhorn
Gen X may be known for its anti-establishment bent and independence, but that doesn't mean they don't love chowing down on a chain restaurant steak from time to time. And when these folks born between 1965 and 1980 do, it's at a steakhouse known for its hand-cut steaks, delicious appetizers and rolls, and line-dancing waitstaff: Texas Roadhouse. Data collected by the research data and analytics company, YouGov, based on 1,161 interviews across the U.S. collected in the third quarter of 2026, found that Texas Roadhouse was the top choice among steakhouse chains with Gen X, beating out others like Longhorn Steakhouse, Outback, Ruth's Chris, Sizzler, and Morten's by a wide margin.
Gen X listed Texas Roadhouse at No. 5 among the most popular dining brands, which YouGov determined based on the percentage of people with a positive perception of a particular brand. It pegs the company's "fame," the percentage of people who have heard of Texas Roadhouse, at 95%, and its popularity at 69%, which was enough to beat out Longhorn, the next closest steakhouse chain, which is at No. 20 with a 62% popularity. Third in line was Outback at No. 35, with a popularity score of 56%. Beyond steak, Texas Roadhouse beat out restaurant chains like Cracker Barrel, Chili's, and Olive Garden.
How Gen X's dining habits stack up to other generations
Gen X likes to consider itself a standalone generation, but in the case of chain steakhouses, it shares commonality with its younger counterpart, Millennials, who also favor Texas Roadhouse over other establishments. It also came in at No. 5 with this generation, born between 1981 and 1996. While Gen X skews toward its younger counterpart, Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, on the other hand, prefer Outback Steakhouse, which is listed at No. 6, with Texas Roadhouse a distant No. 21.
In general, when it comes to eating out, Gen X prefers a laid-back dining experience, according to the marketing intelligence company, the Food Institute, so perhaps that's why these folks prefer this steakhouse chain known for its fun atmosphere and great service. Gen X also has a preference for more traditional foods "with a twist" than younger generations, per the Food Institute, and Texas Roadhouse also fits the bill here with customization options, like the ability to hand-pick your individual steak at many locations, and secret menu items. Although Gen X is a smaller demographic than either Millennials or Boomers, its preference for Texas Roadhouse likely helped make this chain the biggest casual dining spot in the U.S. in 2025. Gen X may be known for being a bit cynical, but when it comes to Texas Roadhouse, they appear to be anything but.