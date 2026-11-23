Gen X may be known for its anti-establishment bent and independence, but that doesn't mean they don't love chowing down on a chain restaurant steak from time to time. And when these folks born between 1965 and 1980 do, it's at a steakhouse known for its hand-cut steaks, delicious appetizers and rolls, and line-dancing waitstaff: Texas Roadhouse. Data collected by the research data and analytics company, YouGov, based on 1,161 interviews across the U.S. collected in the third quarter of 2026, found that Texas Roadhouse was the top choice among steakhouse chains with Gen X, beating out others like Longhorn Steakhouse, Outback, Ruth's Chris, Sizzler, and Morten's by a wide margin.

Gen X listed Texas Roadhouse at No. 5 among the most popular dining brands, which YouGov determined based on the percentage of people with a positive perception of a particular brand. It pegs the company's "fame," the percentage of people who have heard of Texas Roadhouse, at 95%, and its popularity at 69%, which was enough to beat out Longhorn, the next closest steakhouse chain, which is at No. 20 with a 62% popularity. Third in line was Outback at No. 35, with a popularity score of 56%. Beyond steak, Texas Roadhouse beat out restaurant chains like Cracker Barrel, Chili's, and Olive Garden.