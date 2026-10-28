Millennials Are Choosing This Beloved Steakhouse Chain Over Outback And Longhorn In 2026

One reason millennials may be choosing Texas Roadhouse over other chain steakhouses, besides line-dancing servers, could be tied to affordability. Beef prices are still rising, with ground beef up 7.4% and uncooked steaks up by 3.5% since last year, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is due to various factors, including U.S. cattle herds being at a historic low and droughts in cattle raising areas. Still, Texas Roadhouse has managed to keep its prices reasonable, even after raising prices by 1.9% this year. "We believe very firmly in our conservative approach to how we look at pricing," Texas Roadhouse CEO Gerald Morgan said during an earnings call in May (via Seeking Alpha). "But, I believe that we are a little lower than most of our steak competition from that standpoint."

Millennials, despite the perceived image boomers and the media have given them, are fiscally responsible, so value is top of mind with this generation. They've been choosing Texas Roadhouse over Outback since 2018, and obviously have continued to do so. They're not the only generation frequenting Texas Roadhouse, however. Gen Xers are also choosing this chain over Longhorn and Outback. This generation, aged around 46 to 61, also ranked Texas Roadhouse at No. 5 of Most Popular Dining Brands with Longhorn at No. 20 and Outback at No. 35. Whether millennials are choosing the Texas-themed steakhouse for value, atmosphere, or the brand's fresh rolls, we'll see whether the trend continues to hold true.