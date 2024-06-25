The Reason You Should Start Boiling Potatoes With The Skin Still On

From mashed potatoes to potato salad, boiled potatoes are the key ingredient in all kinds of delicious starchy dishes. However, a fair amount of prep goes into cooking them. For starters, many recipes call for tubers to be stripped of their skin long before they end up served on a table — a step that anyone who isn't a fan of the papery texture will appreciate. Still, there are some people who prefer their potatoes unpeeled, partly peeled, or even like to eat the peels on their own. Crispy potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon, and chives, anyone? When it comes to cooking potatoes, though, even if you have a firm answer to the "to peel or not to peel" question, there's often another one that follows it. Any pro-peeled potato people will have to decide when to remove the skin.

Advertisement

While it might be standard to peel potatoes before they go in the pot, it may be worth it for your time — and taste buds — to peel them after they finish boiling instead. Evidently, cooking the spuds with the skin still on not only adds more nutritional value to the dish they end up in, but also preserves more of their flavor. Plus, this switch-up will make the potatoes even easier to peel if and when the time comes. That on its own can be a huge pro if you don't want to deal with the pain-staking process or don't have a vegetable peeler handy at home.