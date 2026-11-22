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Sure, lemon is a classic pairing for seafood, but you don't want it to be the only trick up your sleeve when it comes to adding flavor to your fish. Instead, for something with a little X-factor, look to the Himalayan country of Nepal and use a spice called timut pepper.

Sometimes also spelled "timur," it's harvested from a thorny tree that grows in Nepal's mountain forests. Technically, it's not actually related to black pepper: It shares a deceptive name with Sichuan peppercorns, as both come from plants in the citrus family (that said, like black peppercorns, it comes from the fruit of the plant). Grind the "peppercorns" up, and you get some nuanced flavor: Some say there's grapefruit and lime in there, as well as a floral note and a slight numbing effect. It's a longtime staple in Nepali cuisine, where it appears in pickles, chutneys, and a fish dish called timur machha, made with turmeric, chili, and cilantro.

It's those citrus notes that make it go so well with fish: Michelin-starred French chef Olivier Roellinger developed a spice blend featuring timut pepper for use with seafood, as it brightens the delicate flavor rather than covering it the way black pepper might. Grind it fresh, as its aromatic oils lose potency quickly once it's ground; this also means you'll want to avoid preground forms of the pepper.