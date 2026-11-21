The Reuben is an age-old sandwich with an enviable flavor profile. It's savory from the corned beef or pastrami, but it has that acidic balance from sauerkraut, that rich, creamy flavor and texture from thousand island dressing, and nutty, earthy notes from Swiss cheese. With that said, there's always a way to take things up a notch. Next time, to make the best Reuben sandwich, swap the tangy sauerkraut with giardiniera, and Italian condiment that is made similarly but has a different flavor.

Giardiniera is a type of pickled relish made from an assortment of vegetables, which are then fermented to give it a sweet and tangy flavor. While individual recipes vary, this condiment is typically made with crunchy vegetables like carrots, a few different peppers, cauliflower, and even green beans and onions. Still, you can use just about any vegetables in the garden; it's often made as a way of using up and preserving the last of the summer harvest. The mixture adds a balance of sweet, tangy, acidic flavor to your Reuben that sauerkraut alone doesn't provide.