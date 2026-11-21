Not Sauerkraut — Reuben Sandwiches Are Twice As Tangy With One Jarred Italian Ingredient
The Reuben is an age-old sandwich with an enviable flavor profile. It's savory from the corned beef or pastrami, but it has that acidic balance from sauerkraut, that rich, creamy flavor and texture from thousand island dressing, and nutty, earthy notes from Swiss cheese. With that said, there's always a way to take things up a notch. Next time, to make the best Reuben sandwich, swap the tangy sauerkraut with giardiniera, and Italian condiment that is made similarly but has a different flavor.
Giardiniera is a type of pickled relish made from an assortment of vegetables, which are then fermented to give it a sweet and tangy flavor. While individual recipes vary, this condiment is typically made with crunchy vegetables like carrots, a few different peppers, cauliflower, and even green beans and onions. Still, you can use just about any vegetables in the garden; it's often made as a way of using up and preserving the last of the summer harvest. The mixture adds a balance of sweet, tangy, acidic flavor to your Reuben that sauerkraut alone doesn't provide.
How to add giardiniera to your Reuben
You can make homemade giardiniera, or buy it at the grocery store or a local Italian market. Homemade giardiniera is made with a typical pickling liquid of vinegar, salt, and sugar, plus any herbs and spices you desire. If you purchase it, it's best to finely chop the vegetables (they usually come roughly chopped or sometimes whole), which will make them easier to pile on to the Reuben.
You can completely replace the sauerkraut in your Reuben with giardiniera, or you can use both in tandem for some serious flavor. Sauerkraut is made from fermented cabbage and tends to lean on the sour side, while giardiniera is sweet and vinegary. Using both at the same time means you get all three flavors tucked into one sandwich, which all contrast nicely with the other rich ingredients. If you combine jarred sauerkraut and jarred giardiniera, finely chop both on a cutting board. Then, add a thin layer of the fermented mixture to the sandwich, and dig in. One more thing: if you love how this tastes on a Reuben, then you need to try it on a roast beef sandwich.