Meatloaf is one of those staples people may sometimes avoid, in part because it can come out bland or dry. While preventing simple mistakes helps make meatloaf great, it's even better to add fun flavor twists, like drawing from Mexican and Mexican-inspired cuisine. In this case, look toward Mexico's contribution to the tasty world of ground meats, seasoning, and binders: albóndigas meatballs.

While caldo de albóndigas is a traditional, comforting meatball soup where these springy gems usually show up, it's the meatballs specifically that are of interest here. There are two major ingredients that distinguish them from the meatballs — and meatloaf — common in the United States — mint (or cilantro) and rice. One of the ingredients that makes classic meatloaf more than just shaped hamburger is the inclusion of a binder, usually breadcrumbs, eggs, and sometimes milk. It adds structure, retains moisture, acts as a filler or extender for the meat of choice, and holds everything together.

Albóndigas, on the other hand, traditionally use uncooked long-grain rice as a binder and filler, which expands as it cooks. Combined with eggs, rice creates a tender product with a distinct exterior that has just a bit more resistance or snap than meatballs using bread as a binder. With meatloaf, you'll want to cook the rice first (or use instant rice), but you'll still get a moist, tender finished product. Albóndigas are also distinctly seasoned, with an emphasis on cumin, oregano, and mint or cilantro. All of this can translate beautifully into a Mexican-inspired meatloaf.