There are countless ways to make potato salad. Regional styles can make a big difference in what goes into the dish, especially when it comes to New York and Southern-style potato salad, but sometimes it isn't a specific location or tradition that impacts the ingredients list. It can be mere creativity, such as balancing those starchy, otherwise-bland potatoes with the creamy texture and tangy flavor of blue cheese dressing.

Potato salad often pairs the spuds with some kind of fat-heavy dressing, whether it's mayonnaise-based or oil-based. The blue cheese dressing swaps the traditional mayo for that acidic buttermilk foundation, still leaving you with the creaminess, but with arguably even more flavor. It's bold, but as long as it's properly balanced with other ingredients, it will be a hit side dish. Make sure to use enough blue cheese dressing to fully coat the potatoes, but you don't want to use so much that it becomes soupy.

When choosing the proper potatoes, know that some are better than others. Yukon golds are great for potato salad because they hold their structure and aren't overly starchy; the same can be said for red potatoes. You can use russet potatoes, but keep in mind their higher starch content makes them a little less shapely for a dish like this.