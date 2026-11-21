Not Mayo, Not Ranch — Potato Salad Tastes Gourmet With A Bottle Of This Tangy, Rich Dressing
There are countless ways to make potato salad. Regional styles can make a big difference in what goes into the dish, especially when it comes to New York and Southern-style potato salad, but sometimes it isn't a specific location or tradition that impacts the ingredients list. It can be mere creativity, such as balancing those starchy, otherwise-bland potatoes with the creamy texture and tangy flavor of blue cheese dressing.
Potato salad often pairs the spuds with some kind of fat-heavy dressing, whether it's mayonnaise-based or oil-based. The blue cheese dressing swaps the traditional mayo for that acidic buttermilk foundation, still leaving you with the creaminess, but with arguably even more flavor. It's bold, but as long as it's properly balanced with other ingredients, it will be a hit side dish. Make sure to use enough blue cheese dressing to fully coat the potatoes, but you don't want to use so much that it becomes soupy.
When choosing the proper potatoes, know that some are better than others. Yukon golds are great for potato salad because they hold their structure and aren't overly starchy; the same can be said for red potatoes. You can use russet potatoes, but keep in mind their higher starch content makes them a little less shapely for a dish like this.
How to build texture and flavor in your blue cheese potato salad
You can easily chop and boil the potatoes as you would for the typical salad, but to get even more texture balance, crisp them instead. Boil small potatoes until they're partially done, then gently smash them with the bottom of a drinking glass, season them, and roast them with some oil on a sheet pan in the oven until that tender skin is nice and crispy. Or, skip the boiling and just dice the potatoes, coat them in olive oil, and let them fully crisp in the oven before tossing them with the dressing. That soft blue cheese in the dressing will contrast nicely with the crispy potatoes.
For additional flavor and texture, crispy bacon is a great option; it adds crunch and that savory element that the potatoes and blue cheese dressing are missing. If you're serving the salad cold, diced tomatoes are a good addition, too — this gives it the flavors of a classic wedge salad with potatoes as the base instead of lettuce. Finally, if you want even more blue cheese, add creamy crumbles in addition to the dressing to make sure there's tang in every bite.