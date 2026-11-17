Move over, turkey, and goodbye, Honey Baked Ham. There is a new protein on the holiday menu: pot roast. Now, we know what you're thinking. While pot roast certainly is comforting, it isn't exactly festive. However, we have just the addition to solve that, and the best part is you can find it in a can. That's right, good old-fashioned store-bought canned canned cranberry sauce might just be the thing to take your pot roast from weeknight staple to holiday showstopper. While this may seem like an odd or off-putting addition, it's actually a match made in heaven.

After all, the naturally sweet, tart taste of cranberry is just the thing to add brightness to the rich, beefy dish. It's similar to other common, acidic pot roast additions, such as tomato juice. Except cranberry sauce will also bring a sweetness that really complements your pot roast. Plus, adding your cranberry sauce is really quite simple. Just de-can your 14-ounce container of sauce and crush it. Then, use it to cover your seared beef, veggies, and braising liquid right before popping it in the oven or slow cooker. Cook as usual and serve up with a fully festive holiday spread.