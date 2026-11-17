How One Canned Ingredient Turns Pot Roast Into A Holiday Meal With Festive Flavor
Move over, turkey, and goodbye, Honey Baked Ham. There is a new protein on the holiday menu: pot roast. Now, we know what you're thinking. While pot roast certainly is comforting, it isn't exactly festive. However, we have just the addition to solve that, and the best part is you can find it in a can. That's right, good old-fashioned store-bought canned canned cranberry sauce might just be the thing to take your pot roast from weeknight staple to holiday showstopper. While this may seem like an odd or off-putting addition, it's actually a match made in heaven.
After all, the naturally sweet, tart taste of cranberry is just the thing to add brightness to the rich, beefy dish. It's similar to other common, acidic pot roast additions, such as tomato juice. Except cranberry sauce will also bring a sweetness that really complements your pot roast. Plus, adding your cranberry sauce is really quite simple. Just de-can your 14-ounce container of sauce and crush it. Then, use it to cover your seared beef, veggies, and braising liquid right before popping it in the oven or slow cooker. Cook as usual and serve up with a fully festive holiday spread.
Giving this dish the old razzle dazzle
Want to take this cranberry-sauce-infused beef dish even further? Of course you do. You can't do jolly or festive by halves. So why not add a few fine flourishes to your cranberry roast? Try adding some herbs such as rosemary or thyme for additional seasonal appeal. These will add more dimension to your roast and bring some much needed complexity to the bright, sweet cranberry sauce. Plus, these herbs work exceptionally well with beef, so they can serve as a bridge between the two flavors.
Here's another tip to improve your pot roast: You can also add a bit of balsamic vinegar to the dish. Like rosemary and thyme, balsamic vinegar works well with both your pot roast and cranberries. It can add a depth, too, that your cranberry sauce might be lacking. Other more than welcome additions include some robust Worcestershire sauce (which can give a good amount of umami) or brown sugar, which can play up the sweetness while also adding a good bit of richness. Oh, and if you want a quick upgrade to this dish, feel free to use homemade cranberry sauce, or add in some fresh cranberries to supplement. Serve with your usual holiday fare or atop a fluffy bowl of mashed sweet potatoes for a fantastic dinner that will satisfy your roast cravings the whole year round.