Bacon is delicious (obviously), but have you considered utilizing the grease? Adding a spoonful of it to canned vegetables is an easy way to improve their flavor. Canned veggies often get a bad rap; people say they're mushy, lacking in flavor, and can't compare to their fresh versions. But you can turn their reputation around with this hack and add extra deliciousness to every bite.

Sauteing canned vegetables on the stove with bacon fat can give them more flavor and a better texture, as opposed to other methods like microwaving or steaming. With salty, umami flavor at the forefront, this oil replacement will imbue your veggies with flavor without any need for extra seasoning.

Some veggies work better than others for this method. Corn is the best choice here, as it's a culinary match made in heaven when combined with bacon. The sweet, buttery flavor of the corn pairs perfectly with the savory, salty bacon flavor. Carrots and mushrooms are also ideal due to their texture. You'll want to pick canned veggies that are sturdy rather than mushy so that they maintain their shape and get crispier in the pan. Avoid vegetables that have a higher risk of mushiness (i.e., beans, peas, and green beans) for this hack.