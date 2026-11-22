Okra is popular in the South, and Melissa Nolan calls it one of her top three ingredients that home cooks unfamiliar with Southern cooking should try. "Of course I enjoy it fried, but I'll also add it to my gumbo, stewed tomatoes, or simply have them roasted," she explains. "You can even try them pickled!"

One of okra's most intriguing properties is the "slime" it creates, which is known as mucilage. Although the texture can put people off, it's a great option for thickening stews and soups while adding nutrition at the same time. The classic Southern dish gumbo relies on okra to give it a rich consistency, with the mucilage thickening the liquid as it cooks.

Okra is also a popular crop for home gardeners in the South, and Sue Garrett names it as one of the key elements of her own, canning it to make sure she has plenty throughout winter. Virginia Willis points out that there are modern uses for the crop too, saying, "it's exciting as there are now Southern farmers crafting cold press artisan oils from Georgia grown olives and even okra seed."