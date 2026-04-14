The Southern Flour Brand That Went From Humble Beginnings To Household Staple

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There's an iconic flour brand that's considered a staple in Southern cuisine and may be the only flour to use if you're cooking mouthwatering biscuits. Although the brand started as a small company that didn't originally have a flour mill, it blossomed into a business that developed a sizable following, known for producing special flour with an exemplary consistency for pastries and biscuits.

White Lily is a Southern brand of flour that is popular with both professional bakers and home cooks. It began as an idea by James Allen Smith, who in 1873 opened a company that traded grain and provisions in Knoxville, Tennessee. After working with business partners to open Knoxville City Mills in 1882, it later merged with Smith's original grain-trading company to become J. Allen Smith & Company. Smith tried to develop a better-quality baking flour for his customers, and after experimenting with locally grown and milled varieties without success, he gave his mill operators the task of creating a better flour.

In 1883, White Lily flour, made with 100% soft red winter wheat, was born. The company's production facilities have since moved north, and the company has changed hands a number of times; most recently it was purchased in 2018 by Hometown Food Co. from The J.M. Smucker Co. Despite the changes, White Lily flour is still considered by many chefs to be the go-to flour for Southern-style biscuits and other specialty baked goods.