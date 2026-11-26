Meatloaf on its own is a solid classic — but next-day meatloaf sandwiches can take the comfort dish to the next level. Switching up the base for your meatloaf sandwiches from standard bread to Hawaiian rolls can take them from a ho-hum way to eat leftovers to the star of the show (Aldi has an excellent dupe for King's Hawaiian rolls, btw). Whether you make these little sandwiches for one or for a party, you'll find the sweet flavor of these rolls contrasts nicely with hearty, savory meatloaf.

Hawaiian roll meatloaf sliders work well as an unexpected, down-home appetizer or main dish. If you're serving a crowd, keep the rolls connected, and use a serrated knife to slice horizontally through the entire pack, separating the tops from the bottoms. Next, it's time to load up the fillings. Hit the bottom layer of the rolls with cheese to create a base that won't get soggy from the meatloaf. Layer on slices of cooked meatloaf (taking a few minutes to pan-fry your meatloaf slices will add a ton of flavor to your sandwich). Top your meatloaf slices with a little mashed potato, gravy, or even mac and cheese — basically, whatever sides you served with your meatloaf the day before. Place the top half of the rolls over the toppings and toss them in the oven for a few minutes to get them nice and toasty. Cut them into sliders with a large knife for a quick, easy way to let guests at a party get a taste of Hawaiian roll meatloaf sandwich goodness.