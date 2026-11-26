Make Meatloaf Sandwiches The Star Of The Party With The Help Of Hawaiian Rolls
Meatloaf on its own is a solid classic — but next-day meatloaf sandwiches can take the comfort dish to the next level. Switching up the base for your meatloaf sandwiches from standard bread to Hawaiian rolls can take them from a ho-hum way to eat leftovers to the star of the show (Aldi has an excellent dupe for King's Hawaiian rolls, btw). Whether you make these little sandwiches for one or for a party, you'll find the sweet flavor of these rolls contrasts nicely with hearty, savory meatloaf.
Hawaiian roll meatloaf sliders work well as an unexpected, down-home appetizer or main dish. If you're serving a crowd, keep the rolls connected, and use a serrated knife to slice horizontally through the entire pack, separating the tops from the bottoms. Next, it's time to load up the fillings. Hit the bottom layer of the rolls with cheese to create a base that won't get soggy from the meatloaf. Layer on slices of cooked meatloaf (taking a few minutes to pan-fry your meatloaf slices will add a ton of flavor to your sandwich). Top your meatloaf slices with a little mashed potato, gravy, or even mac and cheese — basically, whatever sides you served with your meatloaf the day before. Place the top half of the rolls over the toppings and toss them in the oven for a few minutes to get them nice and toasty. Cut them into sliders with a large knife for a quick, easy way to let guests at a party get a taste of Hawaiian roll meatloaf sandwich goodness.
How to further punch up the flavor of your Hawaiian roll meatloaf sandwiches
There are a ton of different ways to customize your meatloaf sliders, and toppings like crispy or caramelized onions can add a savory touch. If you go with mac and cheese in the sandwich, consider adding some crunchy breadcrumbs for a nice textural contrast (try broiling the open-faced sliders briefly to toast the breadcrumbs before adding the top layer of rolls). When it comes to cheese, there are a few different options. If you want a Southern-style twist, try topping your meatloaf sandwich with pimento cheese. You could also give your sliders a tangy bite with blue cheese, or use American cheese for a super-melty, cheeseburger-style twist.
You'll also want to make sure your sandwiches don't end up dry. Serve a bit of gravy, barbecue sauce, or extra ketchup glaze on the side for dipping. Hawaiian rolls are pillowy soft, and keeping the sauces separate will help prevent them from getting soggy. No matter how you decide to dress up these savory little sandwiches, you'll end up with a satisfying snack with a unique twist.