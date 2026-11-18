If You Have Bananas, Eggs, And Yogurt, You Have The Start Of Delicious Crepes
Crepes are a fun breakfast food that often inspires people to try out new ingredients, such as experimenting with different fruits, fillings, or batters. Even the iconic chef Julia Child had tricks for preparing homemade crepes, from making them super thin to creating flaming Crepes Suzette. If you're simply looking for a tasty, easy-to-prepare breakfast, all you need are a couple of bananas, yogurt, an egg, and a handful of pantry staples to prepare a batch of slightly sweetened crepes.
The recipe is a slight variation on conventional banana crepes; take 2 peeled bananas, an egg, a cup of yogurt, a couple of tablespoons of brown sugar, and a splash of vanilla extract, and mash them together. To that base mixture you'll add custard powder (which you can substitute with cornstarch or instant pudding mix), tapioca starch, rice flour, and a bit of oil then blend it into a banana-infused batter, which you can use just as you would in any other crepe recipe. You should end up with a stack of beautifully golden banana crepes, and once you've mastered the basics, you can enhance or alter the taste and texture by modifying some of the ingredients.
Simple ways to enhance banana and yogurt crepes
You can enrich the taste by using different varieties of yogurt. Just like adding yogurt to cake batter, which gives cake a moist texture and richer taste, choosing from a variety of yogurts for your crepes can alter the texture while also making it more or less sweet. Using a basic American-style yogurt makes it thinner because it isn't strained, and some varieties contain added sugar. Greek yogurt will provide creaminess, create a thicker batter, and infuse the crepes with protein. You might also use plant-based yogurt, which is available in a number of styles.
Since banana yogurt crepes are already sweet, consider preparing breakfast blintzes by filling them with a blend of cream cheese, cottage cheese, and a dash of almond extract, and then baking the crepes at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they're just heated through. Then, top them with powdered sugar, blueberries, and raspberries. Whether you prefer your crepes sweet, hearty, or both, this simple recipe has got you covered.