Crepes are a fun breakfast food that often inspires people to try out new ingredients, such as experimenting with different fruits, fillings, or batters. Even the iconic chef Julia Child had tricks for preparing homemade crepes, from making them super thin to creating flaming Crepes Suzette. If you're simply looking for a tasty, easy-to-prepare breakfast, all you need are a couple of bananas, yogurt, an egg, and a handful of pantry staples to prepare a batch of slightly sweetened crepes.

The recipe is a slight variation on conventional banana crepes; take 2 peeled bananas, an egg, a cup of yogurt, a couple of tablespoons of brown sugar, and a splash of vanilla extract, and mash them together. To that base mixture you'll add custard powder (which you can substitute with cornstarch or instant pudding mix), tapioca starch, rice flour, and a bit of oil then blend it into a banana-infused batter, which you can use just as you would in any other crepe recipe. You should end up with a stack of beautifully golden banana crepes, and once you've mastered the basics, you can enhance or alter the taste and texture by modifying some of the ingredients.