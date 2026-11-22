When cold weather comes, home cooks start pulling out the Dutch ovens and slow cookers for hearty soups and stews. Beef stew is a classic across cultures because it's filling, packed with flavorful meat and vegetables, and adapts well to varied ingredients. After all, nothing says fall quite like swapping the beef broth for an apple cider-based beef stew. Another flavor upgrade you need to try is A.1. Sauce. It's excellent on steak, so it naturally follows that it infuses beef stew with a richer, more savory taste.

The origins of A.1. Sauce date back to 1824, with the original recipe for this brown sauce developed by H.W. Brand, who served as the chef for King George IV. After being sold commercially in the United Kingdom, it came to the United States in 1906 and has been a kitchen staple ever since. Some of its ingredients include pureed tomatoes, vinegar, raisin paste, pureed oranges, garlic, and onion. Its flavor leans sour or tart with an underlying sweetness that rounds it out.

Kraft Heinz sells black pepper and Tabasco versions of A.1. Sauce, but the original recipe is a good starting point for stews. Various beef stew recipes use anywhere from ¼ cup to 1.25 cups of A.1. Sauce. Though the sauce is tangy, its flavor isn't overpowering and it melds with the other ingredients the longer the stew cooks. The end result is a beef stew sauce with a savory zing that's not too intense. It lifts the vegetables and meat to create a deeper flavor profile that harmonizes with the spices and herbs.