What Are The Best Fresh Herbs For Beef Stew?
Few dishes offer deeply-nourishing comfort quite like beef stew. Showcasing the best of slow-cooking, the dish melds meat into a liquid with a bouquet of vegetables and aromatics. It's a dish that's both straightforward to make and rewarding when you pay attention to the details. And one of the most common mistakes when making beef stew is under-seasoning.
There are multiple routes for adding flavor to beef stew, from dried seasoning mixes to wine and alliums. Yet, an especially delicious option comes by way of fresh herbs. The bold vegetal flavors combine well with meat, enhancing the savory notes and beefy flavors of the stew. And with so many herb varieties in existence, it can be tricky nailing down which ones to use.
Start by reaching for the classics. Parsley complements meat perfectly, both as a garnish and a seasoning during the simmering step. Furthermore, the vibrant pine flavor of rosemary works well, too, offering a contrast to the richness of beef fat. And complete the trio with thyme, which delivers an earthy, citrusy twist. You'll find this combination as the go-to for an herb-roasted beef tenderloin, so it's no surprise that the trio of fresh herbs work for beef stew, too.
Reach for varying bold herbs to complement beef
The trio of parsley, thyme and rosemary is a classic pairing with beef, but it's only a flavoring launching pad. Depending on your intended stew palate, mix and match other fresh herb flavors to great effect. Chopping up an additional green won't complicate the beef stew cooking process, but it will imbue new layers of flavor.
For instance, if you want to craft a more boldly flavored beef stew, then consider sage. The complex wood and pine notes of the plant work well in a rich, wine-based stew rendition with strong flavors. Conversely, if you're after a simmered beef that's more on the light and herbal side, then make basil your prominent flavor. Aim for something with a pesto-like palate, making the result zesty and vibrant.
Finally, don't forget the power of trying out varying herb combinations. For instance, basil can deliver brightness, while rosemary offers a deeper body. Or add a little bit of every herb to create an especially intricate result. And remember, the worst beef stew timing mistake is adding ingredients too soon, especially fresh herbs. Add them later into the cooking process so that their flavors can shine better.