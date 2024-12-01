For A Fall-Inspired Beef Stew, Swap Broth For A Fruity Ingredient

Keep in mind that apple cider is widely available only during the fall months. Its limited availability is one of the important differences between apple cider and apple juice. Apple cider is made by crushing apples as they are harvested. It is then bottled unfiltered, retaining some of the pulp and more vitamins and minerals, unlike apple juice. Although commercially available apple cider is pasteurized, true farmstand apple cider is not, so it doesn't keep for long periods of time. Apple juice is filtered and pasteurized and contains other additives that help extend its shelf life. Apple cider is also different from hard cider, which is fermented with yeast to turn the sugars into alcohol.

If you're making beef stew with apple cider, consider making some other adjustments to your favorite recipe. You may want to switch out some of the usual woodier herbs, like rosemary and tarragon, for warming spices that go well with apples like cinnamon and nutmeg. To give it even more apple flavor, you can cut up some apples and toss them in toward the end of the cooking time. Another fruity option is adding whole cranberries.

Keep in mind when you're experimenting that there are a lot of mistakes you want to avoid when making beef stew. Adding apple cider isn't one of them.