Grilled Cheese Is 100% More Delicious When You Give It A Thanksgiving Makeover
When you think about Thanksgiving foods, it's tough not to get lost in a buttery daydream. From perfectly roasted turkey to marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes to a picturesque scoop of ice cream next to a fat slice of pumpkin pie, there's so much to love about the holiday. That being said, when you mentally catalogue the stars of the table, there's one culinary superstar that may be missing: cheese. And we have just the way to give your Thanksgiving leftovers an ooey-gooey makeover: a leftover-loaded grilled cheese sandwich.
Thanksgiving grilled cheese is delicious, versatile, and a great way to switch things up when you're eating plate after plate of the same leftovers. To get your sandwich started, work with what you've got. You can't go wrong with loading up on turkey (using thin slices might make it easier to keep your sandwich in one piece as it grills) and stuffing. You can also add some green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, or sweet potatoes. Just be careful not to overload your sandwich, especially if you're using moist leftovers. If you'd like to add a little bit of sweetness, try some cranberry sauce, too — spread it on the inside of your bread like jam to reduce the slippage factor (add a few crushed nuts to the cranberry sauce before you spread it on the bread for a fun textural contrast). Let's also consider what bread and cheese will be the best fit for your sandwich so you can stock up on them when you take care of the rest of your Thanksgiving grocery shopping.
Choosing the right bread and cheese for your Thanksgiving grilled cheese sandwich
Interested in giving this next-level sandwich a go? First, you'll want to think about what types of bread and cheese to use for your sandwich. If you're making a sandwich that's heavy on the wet ingredients, like mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese, you'll want to go with a sturdy bread, like sourdough. If you're sticking with drier ingredients, you have more flexibility when choosing your bread (and you might consider serving the sandwich with a bit of gravy for dipping).
There are a ton of different options when you're deciding what type of cheese to use in a grilled cheese, and some of them work super well with this Thanksgiving twist. Sharp cheddar can be absolutely delicious with turkey. If you're in the mood for cheese with less of a bite, up the luxury factor of your sandwich by using brie. Or opt for a classic, creamy melter with shredded mozzarella. To add a boost of umami flavor, consider giving your grilled cheese a parmesan crust (the flavor will work especially well with the buttery richness of mashed potatoes). Take your time experimenting — if your fridge is anything like mine after Thanksgiving, you'll have plenty of leftovers that will let you try different versions until you create the perfect Thanksgiving grilled cheese sandwich.