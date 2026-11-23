When you think about Thanksgiving foods, it's tough not to get lost in a buttery daydream. From perfectly roasted turkey to marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes to a picturesque scoop of ice cream next to a fat slice of pumpkin pie, there's so much to love about the holiday. That being said, when you mentally catalogue the stars of the table, there's one culinary superstar that may be missing: cheese. And we have just the way to give your Thanksgiving leftovers an ooey-gooey makeover: a leftover-loaded grilled cheese sandwich.

Thanksgiving grilled cheese is delicious, versatile, and a great way to switch things up when you're eating plate after plate of the same leftovers. To get your sandwich started, work with what you've got. You can't go wrong with loading up on turkey (using thin slices might make it easier to keep your sandwich in one piece as it grills) and stuffing. You can also add some green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, or sweet potatoes. Just be careful not to overload your sandwich, especially if you're using moist leftovers. If you'd like to add a little bit of sweetness, try some cranberry sauce, too — spread it on the inside of your bread like jam to reduce the slippage factor (add a few crushed nuts to the cranberry sauce before you spread it on the bread for a fun textural contrast). Let's also consider what bread and cheese will be the best fit for your sandwich so you can stock up on them when you take care of the rest of your Thanksgiving grocery shopping.