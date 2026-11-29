Culver's Pot Roast Vs Arby's Roast Beef: Which Chain's Sandwich Has More Protein?
Whether or not you're a big fan of fast food or just an occasional customer, it's good to know that many restaurant chains have become a lot more honest with what's in their food. Almost every chain worth their weight has at least one page on their website dedicated to nutritional facts. If you're counting calories or tracking other numbers like saturated fat or sugar, it's easy to quickly glance and see what each menu item contains.
Both Culver's and Arby's are two chains that do a good job of posting nutritional facts — and thanks to their meat-heavy menu, many customers might be interested in the amount of protein in these chains' burgers and sandwiches. While Arby's is well-known for its roast beef sandwiches (the Classic Roast Beef is its best seller), you might be surprised to hear that Culver's also offers a "beef pot roast" sandwich of its own. So which of these two roast beef sandwiches offer more protein? A quick glance shows that Culver's takes the W here — with 31 grams of protein in its beef pot roast sandwich versus 23 grams in Arby's Classic Roast Beef.
Outside of the protein numbers, you'll find some other significant differences between these two sandwiches. Arby's offers more of a thinly sliced style of slow-roasted roast beef, while Culver's says it uses chuck roast that is slow braised and hand-shredded in house which results in thicker pieces of beef. Also of note, Arby's roast beef sandwich is significantly higher in sodium (970 milligrams versus 740 milligrams), while lower in cholesterol (50 milligrams versus 140 milligrams) and overall calories (360 versus 410). Arby's is also a winner when it comes to cost — as the Classic Roast Beef costs $4.89 versus the Culver's sandwich at $6.99 (note that prices may vary based on location).
How to add protein to your Arby's or Culver's roast beef sandwich
If you're looking to up the protein content, Arby's has a couple of easy options. Instead of the Classic Roast Beef, opt for the Double Roast Beef. The $6.89 price is still cheaper than Culver's roast beef sandwich and it comes with 38 grams of protein instead of just 23 grams. For an even bigger punch of protein, the Half Pound Roast Beef offers 48 grams of protein and 610 calories for a cost of $8.29.
Culver's doesn't offer a double size of its sandwich, but you could opt to add a side of bacon with the beef pot roast for an additional nine grams of protein. Or, if protein is your main consideration, go a completely different route and order the Grilled Reuben Melt (37 grams of protein), the Grilled Chicken Sandwich (36 grams), or the Culver's Deluxe burger (41 grams). If you really want a serious protein hit, go with the Culver's Bacon Deluxe that has 50 total grams of protein.
One of the better features of fast food is that you'll never be at a loss looking for high-protein options. Between the burgers, chicken, pork, beef and everything in between, protein is aplenty. And for a quick hit, you really can't go wrong with either Culver's or Arby's. While Culver's standard roast beef sandwich has more protein that the Arby's classic sandwich, neither sandwich is a bad choice — and the other menu options can really help you go well beyond your protein goals.