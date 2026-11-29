Whether or not you're a big fan of fast food or just an occasional customer, it's good to know that many restaurant chains have become a lot more honest with what's in their food. Almost every chain worth their weight has at least one page on their website dedicated to nutritional facts. If you're counting calories or tracking other numbers like saturated fat or sugar, it's easy to quickly glance and see what each menu item contains.

Both Culver's and Arby's are two chains that do a good job of posting nutritional facts — and thanks to their meat-heavy menu, many customers might be interested in the amount of protein in these chains' burgers and sandwiches. While Arby's is well-known for its roast beef sandwiches (the Classic Roast Beef is its best seller), you might be surprised to hear that Culver's also offers a "beef pot roast" sandwich of its own. So which of these two roast beef sandwiches offer more protein? A quick glance shows that Culver's takes the W here — with 31 grams of protein in its beef pot roast sandwich versus 23 grams in Arby's Classic Roast Beef.

Outside of the protein numbers, you'll find some other significant differences between these two sandwiches. Arby's offers more of a thinly sliced style of slow-roasted roast beef, while Culver's says it uses chuck roast that is slow braised and hand-shredded in house which results in thicker pieces of beef. Also of note, Arby's roast beef sandwich is significantly higher in sodium (970 milligrams versus 740 milligrams), while lower in cholesterol (50 milligrams versus 140 milligrams) and overall calories (360 versus 410). Arby's is also a winner when it comes to cost — as the Classic Roast Beef costs $4.89 versus the Culver's sandwich at $6.99 (note that prices may vary based on location).