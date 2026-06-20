This Is The Cut Of Meat Culver's Uses For Its Fan-Favorite Pot Roast

Culver's popular Butter Burgers are known far and wide. However, there's another fan-favorite menu item that's yet-to-be-discovered for some loyal guests. Among the chain restaurants with the best pot roast, you might be surprised that one is Culver's, which serves a Beef Pot Roast made with a delicious and juicy cut of beef: chuck roast.

Culver's Beef Pot Roast is made with premium chuck roast, which is a cut of beef that's recommended as one of the better meats for making pot roast. That's because it's a tougher cut with ample marbling, ideal for longer cooking times at low temperatures, as well as for braising. Culver's pot roast is roasted for eight hours and slow-braised with herbs and spices until it's a highly tender, richly flavored roast.

The Culver's pot roast is then hand-shredded and served as a sandwich or dinner, depending on location. The sandwich is served with options for the bun, cheese, toppings, and sauce. Choose a lightly toasted Kaiser bun, brioche bun, or gluten-free hamburger bun; add American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese; use a selection of toppings, such as pickles, ketchup, or mustard; or top it off with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ or horseradish sauce. When purchased as a dinner, the pot roast sits on fresh sourdough bread, is topped with beef stock gravy, and is served with two classic sides.