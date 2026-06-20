This Is The Cut Of Meat Culver's Uses For Its Fan-Favorite Pot Roast
Culver's popular Butter Burgers are known far and wide. However, there's another fan-favorite menu item that's yet-to-be-discovered for some loyal guests. Among the chain restaurants with the best pot roast, you might be surprised that one is Culver's, which serves a Beef Pot Roast made with a delicious and juicy cut of beef: chuck roast.
Culver's Beef Pot Roast is made with premium chuck roast, which is a cut of beef that's recommended as one of the better meats for making pot roast. That's because it's a tougher cut with ample marbling, ideal for longer cooking times at low temperatures, as well as for braising. Culver's pot roast is roasted for eight hours and slow-braised with herbs and spices until it's a highly tender, richly flavored roast.
The Culver's pot roast is then hand-shredded and served as a sandwich or dinner, depending on location. The sandwich is served with options for the bun, cheese, toppings, and sauce. Choose a lightly toasted Kaiser bun, brioche bun, or gluten-free hamburger bun; add American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese; use a selection of toppings, such as pickles, ketchup, or mustard; or top it off with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ or horseradish sauce. When purchased as a dinner, the pot roast sits on fresh sourdough bread, is topped with beef stock gravy, and is served with two classic sides.
Finding Culver's pot roast for yourself, as a dinner or a sandwich
Some Culver's locations no longer serve its mouthwatering chuck pot roast as a dinner. One fan on Reddit commented, "I go into my local Culver's to get my favorite thing that I can't get anywhere else, and I'm flabbergasted when I see the cashier ring up a pot roast sandwich." To this dilemma, one commenter replied in the same thread, "Very sad that you don't like the sandwich. It's the same exact pot roast and actually is the same portion of meat that used to come on the dinner as well, just without the beef gravy on it."
Culver's franchisees must follow a strict rule: an owner-operator must be engaged in the daily activities of the restaurant, and therefore has some control over their location's menu. As such, some operators have opted to keep a pot roast dinner option available to guests due to high demand. Yet, for the most part, according to comments on Reddit, it appears that the beef gravy — a key ingredient in the Beef Pot Roast dinner — was eliminated for being too costly to maintain at locations where it didn't sell well. One tip for lovers of the pot roast dinner: if it's not available at your location, one person on Reddit suggests, "I just order 2 [Pot Roast] Sandwiches with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Broccoli, and no bread." So, whether your favorite location serves the sandwich or the dinner, tender chuck pot roast is on the Culver's menu in at least one style.