2 Magic Words Make Any McDonald's Burger Taste Twice As Good
Sometimes, the smallest additions can make a huge difference when it comes to flavor. Take the simple hamburger, for example. Adding cheese is almost a no-brainer if you aren't lactose intolerant. Then you can also add everything from ketchup to mustard to pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and so on. It's really all about how you enjoy a good burger and what flavors stand out more to you.
So when a fast food chain lets you customize your hamburger, it's an easy way to take your eating experience up a notch. Most of McDonald's classic burgers come with the basic toppings we mentioned above. And while the fast food chain offers burgers with the standard dehydrated or diced onion, it also may offer another gamechanger you can ask for with two simple words: "grilled onions." Wait, McDonald's has grilled onions?
Actually, yes it does. One of McD's breakfast bagels comes with steak, egg, cheese, a breakfast sauce, and grilled onions. Outside of this particular bagel, the grilled onions are a special request, so their availability can be dependent on which location you're visiting. One Facebook reviewer ordered a makeshift version of loaded fries from McDonald's that featured the grilled onions. "Order a large fry, add cheese, a side of Mac sauce, a pancake tray, and ask nicely for grilled onions," he says. "They're raw dehydrated minced onions, and grilling them makes all the difference, with no extra charge!" Of note, he indicates that this hack isn't available on the west coast.
Redditors have had some success ordering grilled onions from McDonald's
One Redditor who says they are a current crew member at the fast food chain confirms the grilled onions rumor. "If you ask nice we can put grilled onions on whatever you like," they say. Someone else who says they are a department manager adds, "It's an option on our registers." Like many special requests at fast food chains, this can vary based on location, as one Redditor indicates that adding grilled onions isn't an option at their restaurant outside of the breakfast steak bagel, which already includes them.
McDonald's has also featured grilled onions on its burgers with some limited-time menu items. The cult-favorite Grilled Onion Cheddar Burger with grilled onions, a creamy cheese sauce, on a rye bun came along in the 1980s. Though it has appeared occasionally on Mickey D's menus since then, it's never stayed as a permanent menu item. That is, unless you live in Brazil, which includes the similar Cheddar McMelt on its menu — a Halal beef patty with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and caramelized onions inside a whole wheat bun.
So, while you might not be able to experience the glory of McDonald's grilled onions at all of the fast food chain's locations, it's worth the request if you're interested. Consider the makeshift loaded fries we've mentioned or maybe some type of burger with grilled onions instead of the standard dehydrated, sautéed versions. You might even consider adding them to one of McD's many chicken sandwiches or snack wraps. The key point here when it comes to McDonald's menu hacks — especially minor requests like this one — is it never hurts to ask.