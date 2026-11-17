Sometimes, the smallest additions can make a huge difference when it comes to flavor. Take the simple hamburger, for example. Adding cheese is almost a no-brainer if you aren't lactose intolerant. Then you can also add everything from ketchup to mustard to pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and so on. It's really all about how you enjoy a good burger and what flavors stand out more to you.

So when a fast food chain lets you customize your hamburger, it's an easy way to take your eating experience up a notch. Most of McDonald's classic burgers come with the basic toppings we mentioned above. And while the fast food chain offers burgers with the standard dehydrated or diced onion, it also may offer another gamechanger you can ask for with two simple words: "grilled onions." Wait, McDonald's has grilled onions?

Actually, yes it does. One of McD's breakfast bagels comes with steak, egg, cheese, a breakfast sauce, and grilled onions. Outside of this particular bagel, the grilled onions are a special request, so their availability can be dependent on which location you're visiting. One Facebook reviewer ordered a makeshift version of loaded fries from McDonald's that featured the grilled onions. "Order a large fry, add cheese, a side of Mac sauce, a pancake tray, and ask nicely for grilled onions," he says. "They're raw dehydrated minced onions, and grilling them makes all the difference, with no extra charge!" Of note, he indicates that this hack isn't available on the west coast.