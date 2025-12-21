Are Those Tiny Onions On McDonald's Burgers Made From Real Onion?

It's probably hard to pick one thing that McDonald's is most famous for. You might start with the french fries, which we believe are the best out of any fast food option. Then you might think about the Big Mac, along with its tasty Mac sauce that comes on top. But between all the burgers, fries, Chicken McNuggets, and snack wraps, McDonald's does have a few unsung heroes that make those menu items sing.

We think one of the most underrated ingredients at McDonald's are its onions. You know, those tiny little specks that are present on many of McD's burgers, served on Big Macs, McDoubles, and the classic hamburgers? But what makes them so interesting is the story of those finely chopped onions. Are they fresh? Chopped in house? Brought in frozen?

Well, McDonald's onions are made from real onions. The twist is that the onions are brought in dehydrated, then mixed with water in-house and brought back to "life" before being served on your burger.