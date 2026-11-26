Your Potato Salad Is Good, But It's Even Better When You Add This Seasoning Packet
Kudos if you're confident about your signature potato salad. It takes culinary creativity to turn a bland base of boiled spuds and plain mayo into something that anyone would want to try twice. And if it ain't broke, well, there might still actually be an opportunity to make it even better. An Italian seasoning packet improves not just your basic potato salad, but also unlocks tons more pairing possibilities.
Brands will vary, but a good Italian seasoning packet might include your standard salt and pepper, plus a flavor-packed blend of dried onion, garlic, basil, parsley, rosemary, a kiss of sweetness from sugar, and some chile peppers for a glancing heat. That's a lot of goodness stuffed into one small envelope. And even just a couple of teaspoons per pound of potatoes will make an outsized impact in your potluck contribution. You'll just want to fully stir it into your mayo or vinaigrette base before adding it to the tubers for total Italian seasoning coverage. Simply sprinkling the seasoning on the veggies alone won't distribute it as evenly, and stirring it in at the very end might cause the spuds to break down more than you'd like, given the extra agitation. There are also a bunch more additions that further bolster this petite packet's strength when preparing potato salad.
More upgrades for your Italian seasoning packet-enhanced potato salad
Just about any ingredient you might associate with Italian or Italian-American cooking will go great in this enhanced potato salad. Halved cherry tomatoes and pickled pepperoncini peppers bring a whole lot of juicy acidity and umami. Mini mozzarella balls will bowl a potato salad strike with their creaminess and slight chew. Roasted garlic really sizzles in this mix, too. But remember to calibrate all of these potential goodies with whatever you're already using. Calabrian chiles are often tops for a hot pop. But not if you're already using jalapeños or long hots. Capers are likewise great for a burst of salinity. But perhaps less so if you're already using salty olives. You can switch these things around almost as much as you'd like — you just want to be careful not to go overboard in any one tasting zone.
The same goes for plenty of terrific Italian proteins. Salami cubes and rendered pancetta are wonderful for their savory umami and salinity, but they'll also require that you dial back the sodium elsewhere for maximum deliciousness. You should also feel free to add crumbled chorizo, bacon bits, or kielbasa slices, any of which would be a great match for the Italian seasoning packet (while keeping the finished product's balance in mind). But really, almost anything you've previously used to improve a potato salad will otherwise mingle just as nicely with this packet-seasoned version.