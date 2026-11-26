Kudos if you're confident about your signature potato salad. It takes culinary creativity to turn a bland base of boiled spuds and plain mayo into something that anyone would want to try twice. And if it ain't broke, well, there might still actually be an opportunity to make it even better. An Italian seasoning packet improves not just your basic potato salad, but also unlocks tons more pairing possibilities.

Brands will vary, but a good Italian seasoning packet might include your standard salt and pepper, plus a flavor-packed blend of dried onion, garlic, basil, parsley, rosemary, a kiss of sweetness from sugar, and some chile peppers for a glancing heat. That's a lot of goodness stuffed into one small envelope. And even just a couple of teaspoons per pound of potatoes will make an outsized impact in your potluck contribution. You'll just want to fully stir it into your mayo or vinaigrette base before adding it to the tubers for total Italian seasoning coverage. Simply sprinkling the seasoning on the veggies alone won't distribute it as evenly, and stirring it in at the very end might cause the spuds to break down more than you'd like, given the extra agitation. There are also a bunch more additions that further bolster this petite packet's strength when preparing potato salad.