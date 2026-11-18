Hash Brown Casserole Gets A Mouthwatering Flavor Boost When You Mix In A Tub Of This Creamy Dip
Hash brown casserole is a perfect winter dish: hot, hearty, and incredibly delicious, but simple to make with just a handful of pantry staples. As one of the most cozy and comforting foods that still taste incredible and even a bit decadent, it's no wonder it's become such a staple of the Cracker Barrel menu.
But even the classics can be improved with a little creative thinking, and HBC is no exception. For a blast of flavor and an infusion of creamy richness, try replacing the standard chopped onions and sour cream with one of the best tubs of French onion dip.
French onion dip is a great substitute because you get the same onion flavor and creamy texture as the original ingredients, but you also get a blend of other seasonings. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the same classic combination that keeps you reaching into the bag for another potato chip also pairs beautifully with the tender shredded potatoes in hash browns. Even better, using dip saves you the added labor (and tears) of chopping up a bunch of fresh onions.
How to work the dip into your casserole
You'll want to start with a high-quality French onion dip. Spoiler alert for our ranking, but Heluva Good!'s is the absolute G.O.A.T. In terms of quantity, assume around a pint of French onion dip for a 30-ounce bag of hash browns, assuming you're still leaning on other standard ingredients like cream of onion soup, cheddar, and melted butter. While part of the appeal of this hack is that you skip all the chopping, you can also still incorporate fresh onion if you really crave that strong flavor and texture.
Loosen up the potatoes just enough to separate the individual shreds, then fold them into the creamy elements. Of course, you'll want to hold some shredded cheddar for the top, to get that beautiful, golden brown layer of cheesy goodness. For a 13x9-inch baking dish, assume around an hour baking time at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the top is golden and the casserole is bubbling around the edges.
If you want to amplify the crunch, consider mixing some crushed cornflakes with melted butter. Spread a layer over the top of the casserole after the initial bake, then slip it briefly back into the oven. Or, as a tribute to the dip's original intent, sub the cornflakes for chips, and get a beautiful, creamy, potatoes-two-ways casserole that sings with oniony flavor.