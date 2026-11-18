Hash brown casserole is a perfect winter dish: hot, hearty, and incredibly delicious, but simple to make with just a handful of pantry staples. As one of the most cozy and comforting foods that still taste incredible and even a bit decadent, it's no wonder it's become such a staple of the Cracker Barrel menu.

But even the classics can be improved with a little creative thinking, and HBC is no exception. For a blast of flavor and an infusion of creamy richness, try replacing the standard chopped onions and sour cream with one of the best tubs of French onion dip.

French onion dip is a great substitute because you get the same onion flavor and creamy texture as the original ingredients, but you also get a blend of other seasonings. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the same classic combination that keeps you reaching into the bag for another potato chip also pairs beautifully with the tender shredded potatoes in hash browns. Even better, using dip saves you the added labor (and tears) of chopping up a bunch of fresh onions.