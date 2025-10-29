Why Heluva Good! French Onion Dip Is The Absolute Best

If you're a dip connoisseur, like us, you already know that French onion dip is kind of an underdog. This is a dip that is creamy, salty, and totally snackable, but it somehow flies under the radar way too often — and we think it deserves more praise. But when it comes to buying this gorgeous dip from the store, not all tubs are created equal. At Chowhound, we tasted and ranked seven French onion dips so you don't have to (you're welcome), and there was one that stood tall above the rest: a French onion dip by Heluva Good! As the name would suggest, it really is a "heluva good" snack.

While the texture is a little thin, it is still entirely dip-able with some good quality chips, but it's flavor is where it really shines. This dip has a rich onion flavor that is both savory and sweet, much like the soup it's inspired by — so if you love a heavenly French onion soup, you'll love the French onion dip. And what really makes Heluva Good! stand out is the actual onion element of it; the chunks are visible and there's plenty of them, but they are chopped enough to mix in with the creamy base. It has texture without being a full on assault of onion pieces, giving it that almost homemade effect.